Punk Foodie Guide 6 Atlanta food pop-ups this week, including craft barbecue and World Fest Punk Foodie’s list of pop-ups to try runs from Roswell to Avondale Estates. Plus, we have an in-depth look at how Atlanta’s World Fest is redefining halal menu expectations. From left: Palestinian ground lamb and beef kabobs from Master Butcher Halal Meat (Courtesy of Travel Foodie Ishy); Buen Provecho and Loko Eatz’s concha breakfast smash burger (Courtesy of Teresa Martinez); and Saberico’s Pedro Porras. (Courtesy of Stephany Barboza)

By Sam Flemming 1 hour ago Share

Each week, Punk Foodie highlights Atlanta pop-ups worth catching before they disappear, helping readers find the city’s most interesting chef-driven dining concepts, food trucks, supper clubs and limited-time food events. Galette’s pimento cheese and bacon jam profiteroles. (Courtesy of Morgan Perkins) Late-summer muscadine ‘Pop-Tarts’ and savory pastries from Le Soir Who: Le Soir from Ashley Thomas, Morgan Perkins and El Westover. When/Where: Friday, Sept. 4, 5:30-8 p.m. Galette (@galetteatl). 110 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates. Why you should check them out: Galette lead baker Westover is spearheading Le Soir’s latest evening menu of savory and sweet bites in Avondale Estates. Her kitchen pedigree includes serving as executive chef at Full Commission and executive pastry chef at Ink & Elm, alongside roles at Kimball House, Golden Eagle and Atmosphere. Hosted monthly by Galette co-owners Thomas and Perkins, the series uses the bakery space during off-hours to engage the neighborhood and give Westover an opportunity to experiment creatively with sweets and complex, savory dinner bites.

For this iteration, Westover is focusing on late-summer local ingredients, highlighting the menu with a dessert similar to a Pop-Tart that uses local Georgia muscadines for the sweet jam filling. The rest of the a la carte menu features a balance of savory pastries and rich desserts, including her signature pimento cheese profiteroles served with bacon jam or caramelized onions, seasoned ricotta with butternut squash on a baguette, duck-fat-poached potatoes with gremolata, chocolate mousse entremets, cheesecake cream puffs and butterscotch pot de creme. Ronlaire’s pork and shrimp shumai. (Courtesy of Claire Li) Chinese street food from Ronlaire Who: Ronlaire (@ronlaire) from Claire Li. When/Where: Sundays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Avondale Estates Farmers Market (@aefarmersmarket). 64 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates.

Why you should check them out: Born in Guiyang in the southwest of China, Li tweaks traditional Chinese street food by bringing regional Chinese taste profiles into familiar scratch-made dumplings and baos. A prime example of this approach is her beef shumai infused with Sichuan spices, a unique creation not found on standard Chinese restaurant menus. She serves this spicy Sichuan beef shumai alongside classic pork and shrimp options in mix-and-match orders. The menu also centers on her fluffy steamed bao, including Cantonese-style barbecue pork char siu bao, traditional green onion pork and a vegan tofu bao filled with tofu, carrots, bell peppers, cabbage and a newly added vegan spicy mapo tofu cauliflower version. Beyond the steamed buns and shumai, the lineup also features pork potstickers served with garlic soy sauce.

Buen Provecho and Loko Eatz’s concha breakfast smash burger. (Courtesy of Teresa Martinez) Sunday brunch collab from Buen Provecho and Loko Eatz Who: Buen Provecho (@buenprovechoatl) from Teresa Martinez and Loko Eatz (@loko_eatz) from Damarkus Hubbard. When/Where: Sunday, Sept. 6 and Sunday, Sept. 13, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Boggs Social & Supply (@boggssocial). 1310 White St. SW, West End. Why you should check them out: Martinez and Hubbard are joining forces for a couple of collaborative Sunday brunches at their West End pop-up home base, Boggs Social & Supply. Martinez’s Buen Provecho concept reimagines the traditional Mexican recipes of her Southern California upbringing as contemporary street food, while Hubbard’s Loko Eatz, specializes in fusing American comfort foods with global flavors powered by his 15 years in Illinois, Minnesota and Georgia kitchens. The joint brunch menu features a concha breakfast smash burger built on an At Heart Panaderia (@atheartpanaderia) hibiscus concha (which we previously profiled here), a griddled tres leches French toast on thick brioche and crispy chicken and waffles topped with sticky jalapeno hot honey on a cornbread waffle. Pop-up diners can also browse the Goth Flea Market, which takes over the West End venue from 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Springfield BBQ Co.’s Mark Springfield. (Courtesy of Lauren Lynn) Craft barbecue from Springfield BBQ during Labor Day weekend Who: Springfield BBQ Co. (@springfieldbbqco) from Mark Springfield. When/Where: Sunday, Sept. 6, 2-5 p.m. Deep Roots Wine Market (@deeprootswinemkt). 1055 Canton St., Roswell. Why you should check them out: While Springfield typically sets up at Deep Roots for a recurring third-Thursday residency during the Alive Roswell street festival, he is returning to the Northside wine market for this standalone Sunday holiday block party. Instead of his usual massive classic barbecue platters, Springfield will cook up a special menu featuring pork belly burnt ends, smoked chicken sliders with Alabama white sauce, summer sausage with barbecue crackers and mini wedge salads. The event will also have live acoustic music from Heavyn Leigh and Steve Ward, and beer and frosé specials. Saberico’s Pedro Porras. (Courtesy of Stephany Barboza) A night celebrating El Tardeo with Saberico

Who: Saberico (@saberico.us) from Pedro Porras. When/Where: Thursday, Sept. 10, 6–10 p.m. Trade & Tempo (@tradeandtempo). 552 Decatur St. SE, Old Fourth Ward. Why you should check them out: Spanish chef Porras brings a culinary pedigree to Saberico, drawing on more than 20 years of professional kitchen experience including stints at Madrid’s one-Michelin-star Corral de la Moreria and the Michelin-recommended El Senor Martin. For this ticketed event, he is offering a nighttime version of “el tardeo,” the traditional late-afternoon-into-early-evening Spanish ritual of lingering over wine, food and music at Trade & Tempo, an open-air plaza and community space in Old Fourth Ward. Taking advantage of the venue’s covered patio setup, the evening features chicken paella cooked on-site, Spanish wines and tinto de verano cocktails, with music from DJ Chanda. Options include a classic package with the paella, pan con tomate and a glass of wine, or a limited-seating omakase experience that adds salmorejo con jamon (chilled tomato soup topped with ham), tortilla de patatas (Spanish potato omelet) and crema Catalana (custard dessert) paired with three Spanish wines. Reserve a spot. Palestinian ground lamb and beef kabobs from Master Butcher Halal Meat. (Courtesy of Travel Foodie Ishy) Halal pizza, pot stickers and tacos

How World Fest is redefining the halal culinary experience in metro Atlanta Who: Halal World Festival Atlanta (@atlworldfestival) from Suhoor Festival (@suhoorfestival). When/where: Saturday, Sept. 5 and Sunday, Sept. 6, 4–11 p.m. Gwinnett Place Mall. 2100 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth. Buy a ticket. When you think of halal food, you might not immediately picture pepperoni pizza or tacos. The founders of Halal World Festival Atlanta are actively challenging the preconception that halal dining is limited to traditional Middle Eastern or South Asian fare by hosting crossover food vendors like Buford’s Cuzco Peruvian Cuisine, Pretty Little Tacos, Abuelita Oaxaquena, Sunnyside Pizzeria and Wong’s Wok. Far from a restrictive diet, co-founder Nageeb Alghoul explains that halal is “just the technique of making sure that the meat remains pure.” In practice, this involves a verbal blessing pronouncing the name of God at the moment of slaughter, alongside strict physical and humane standards: Handlers must raise the animals healthily, treat them humanely and ensure a swift, painless death. Alghoul said that draining the blood prevents cortisol from spiking in the meat, a stress hormone surge that can tense muscle fibers and make the meat tough, providing the added benefit of keeping the cut tender.