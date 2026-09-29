Oktoberfest at Red’s Beer Garden, International Sake Day and more Atlanta events

Celebrate Oktoberfest at Red's Beer Garden in Benteen Park. (Courtesy of Red's Beer Garden)

It’s a full plate — and a full cup — with a week’s worth of choices.

It’s a full plate — and a full cup — with a week’s worth of choices.

This week in metro Atlanta, enjoy sake and sushi pairings for International Sake Day, get in the Oktoberfest spirit at Red’s Beer Garden and celebrate Gula Indonesian Dessert Cafe’s one-year anniversary.

Chef Jorom Paler will join chef Arnaldo Castillo for a collaboration dinner this week. (Courtesy of Diana Macaraeg)

International Sake Day

Pop-up chef Jorom Paler will celebrate International Sake Day at Larakin in Midtown Thursday with two sushi and sake experiences.

The first experience is open to walk-in guests, with sushi and sake available a la carte at the Midtown cafe starting at 4:30 p.m.

Later in the evening, make a reservation for a 16-course sushi omakase by Paler with six sake pairings from MTC Sake, a division of New York Mutual Trading Co. that imports and distributes Japanese sake. The pairings will be led by MTC Sake advisor Jenny O’Donnell.