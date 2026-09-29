Oktoberfest at Red’s Beer Garden, International Sake Day and more Atlanta events

This week in metro Atlanta, enjoy sake and sushi pairings for International Sake Day, get in the Oktoberfest spirit at Red’s Beer Garden and celebrate Gula Indonesian Dessert Cafe’s one-year anniversary.
Chef Jorom Paler will join chef Arnaldo Castillo for a collaboration dinner this week. (Courtesy of Diana Macaraeg)
International Sake Day
Pop-up chef Jorom Paler will celebrate International Sake Day at Larakin in Midtown Thursday with two sushi and sake experiences.
The first experience is open to walk-in guests, with sushi and sake available a la carte at the Midtown cafe starting at 4:30 p.m.
Later in the evening, make a reservation for a 16-course sushi omakase by Paler with six sake pairings from MTC Sake, a division of New York Mutual Trading Co. that imports and distributes Japanese sake. The pairings will be led by MTC Sake advisor Jenny O’Donnell.
Sushi pop-up and sake tastings. 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday. 208 12th St. NE, Atlanta.
This Indonesian dessert cafe in Doraville will celebrate its one-year anniversary this weekend. The event will include a gerobak, or a pushcart, serving bakso, an Indonesian meatball soup, for $5.
Indonesian pop-up and catering business NezKitchen will also be in attendance with mini tumpeng and beef rendang rice plates, a station with fresh jamu, a medicinal herb drink, and performances with traditional dances and music.
On social media, people can also enter a giveaway for the chance to win Indonesian afternoon tea for two, Gula merchandise or a $25 Gula gift certificate.
The start of October means it’s time for Americans to begin their Oktoberfest celebrations, including one Saturday at Red’s Beer Garden in Benteen Park.
Expect to find bratwurst specials, big pretzels and märzen and festbier on draft and in coolers. For entertainment, enjoy live polka music from 1-3 p.m., a costume contest at 3:30 p.m. and a stein holding contest at 4 p.m.
Finally, test your strength with hammerschlagen, a game where players compete to drive a nail into a stump first. Sign ups for the game begin at 4:30 p.m.