Food & Dining West Midtown Restaurant Week, Ponce 100 celebration and more Atlanta events Plus, Monday Night Brewing’s Gluten Freedom Fest returns this weekend. Ponce City Market is celebrating the building's 100-year anniversary. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

By Olivia Wakim 12 minutes ago Share

This week in metro Atlanta, check out the first West Midtown Restaurant Week, celebrate 100 years of the Ponce City Market building and indulge in gluten-free foods at Monday Night Brewing’s Gluten Freedom Fest. A view down Howell Mill Road in the West Midtown neighborhood of Atlanta on Friday, March 14, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) West Midtown Restaurant Week The West Midtown neighborhood is running its inaugural restaurant week through Saturday as a way to bring attention to the eateries that make up the area. The promotion is organized by Livable Buckhead in partnership with West Midtown Alliance, according to a news release. The new neighborhood-focused coalition is made up of business owners led by Steven Satterfield of Miller Union and Anne Quatrano of Bacchanalia.

Throughout the week, participating restaurants will offer special menus and deals for visitors. Restaurants include Avize Modern Alpine, Chicheria Mexican Kitchen, Cooks & Soldiers, the Daily, Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q at the Works, Fum, Ghee Indian Kitchen, Lucky Star, Ormsby’s, Pretty Hens Rotisserie, Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours, Summerland and Miller Union. Guests can make reservations and see the full list of restaurants and their specials at the West Midtown Restaurant Week website. “West Midtown Restaurant Week is a chance to put that spirit on full display, from the tables that have anchored this neighborhood for years to the ones that just opened their doors. We’re excited to welcome people in and show them why we love cooking here,” Satterfield said in a prepared statement. Through Saturday. Multiple locations. westmidtownrestaurantweek.com

Ponce City Market celebrates building’s 100-year anniversary Atlanta-based developer Jamestown will celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the Sears, Roebuck & Co. building in which Ponce City Market is housed this weekend. Sears, Roebuck & Co. purchased 16 acres of the former amusement park site on Ponce de Leon Avenue to construct a retail store and warehouse. It began construction in 1926 and finished the nine-story brick building that same year. Jamestown purchased the property and began renovating the building in 2011 into the adaptive reuse development that houses a food hall and retail options. To celebrate the building’s history, Jamestown will hold a community celebration this weekend. The Saturday event is free and open to the public and will feature live music, special food and drink offerings from the Ponce City Market restaurants, art installations and interactive workshops, according to a news release. On Friday, Three Taverns Craft Brewery will launch a commemorative beer in honor of the anniversary at its Ponce City Market location. The beer, named ‘100 Years on Ponce,’ is a classic pre-Prohibition-style ale with golden, hop-forward notes.

2-8 p.m. Saturday. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. poncecitymarket.com Monday Night Brewing's Gluten Freedom Festival will feature gluten-free food offerings like pizza, wings, beer and more. (Courtesy of Monday Night Brewing) Gluten Freedom Fest Gluten-free foodies will get their time to shine this weekend with the return of Monday Night Brewing’s Gluten Freedom Fest. Head to the Monday Night Garage taproom at the Lee + White mixed-use development in the West End for plenty of food, music and activities. The event is free to attend and will feature a gluten-free menu of pizza, burgers, onion rings, hot dogs, wings, salads and dips, as well as gluten-free beer on tap. There will be a variety of vendors, including Love It Gluten Free, Argentis Gluten-Free Bakery, Disco Chicken and Donuts, Botanico Cocina & Social Club and Hoagie Bros ATL. Monday Night Brewing launched this festival last year in collaboration with Stephanie Pardue and her Facebook group, Gluten Free Atlanta.