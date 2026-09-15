Nikkei cuisine at Tio Lucho’s, Halloween pop-up bar and more Atlanta food events

This week’s food events around metro Atlanta include a chef collaboration dinner featuring Japanese and Peruvian cuisine, the return of Halloween pop-up bar the Wicked Pig and a college football watch party.
Chef Jorom Paler will join chef Arnaldo Castillo for a collaboration dinner this week. (Courtesy of Diana Macaraeg)
Nikkei Night
For one night, enjoy a collaboration dinner with chef Arnaldo Castillo of Tio Lucho’s and chef Jorom Paler of omakase pop-up Mikasa. The pair will host a dinner at Tio Lucho’s exploring Nikkei cuisine, a style of food that brings together Japanese technique and Peruvian ingredients.
The seven-course menu will showcase Castillo and Paler’s takes on Nikkei cuisine, according to a news release, and there will be sake pairings throughout the evening. Diners will learn more about the history of this culinary style while tasting dishes like tuna prepared as kinilaw (similar to ceviche), tataki and nigiri; beef sofrito gyoza and arroz con pato; and picarones and pandan ice cream.
7-9 p.m. Sept. 17. $125 per person. 675 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. tioluchos.com
The red blood moon margarita will return to the Wicked Pig, a Halloween pop-up bar taking over Tin Lizzy's Midtown location. (Courtesy of Brandon Amato)
The Wicked Pig returns
After the Blind Pig Parlour Bar closed in Buckhead in January, it was unclear whether its popular Halloween pop-up, the Wicked Pig, would live on.
Fortunately for Halloween enthusiasts, Southern Proper Hospitality Group recently announced that the Wicked Pig will return this year to one of its other restaurants, Tin Lizzy’s. The Midtown location will be decked out with Halloween decorations, spooky cocktails and themed food.
Expect drinks like the pumpkin spice espresso martini, a red blood moon margarita and the zombie pig with rum, pineapple, lime, falernum, grenadine and an overproof rum float.
For food specials, find coffin dogs with honey mustard and spicy ketchup; jalapeño poppers; Jack-O’-Lantern deviled eggs; and bloody good queso with chipotle and some beet “blood.” Dessert brings tres leches ghost cake with a whipped cream ghost and raspberry toppings.
Catch this weekend’s University of Georgia football game at Smith’s Olde Bar with a special lineup of food and drinks.
Atlanta chef Todd Richards will join “Bar Rescue” TV star Jon Taffer for a football watch party with barbecue from Richards and Taffer’s Browned Butter Bourbon.
Guests can purchase a ticket for one of Richards’ entrees. Options include brown butter bourbon-glazed pork belly served with Brussels sprouts and pickled red onion, or brown butter bourbon Teriyaki-glazed salmon sliders with red cabbage slaw and smoked salmon roe.
Taffer will be making an appearance during the event, and bourbon-based cocktails will be available for purchase.