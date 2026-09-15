Nikkei cuisine at Tio Lucho’s, Halloween pop-up bar and more Atlanta food events

A selection of dishes from Tio Lucho's in Poncey-Highland. The restaurant will host a chef collaboration dinner featuring Nikkei cuisine. (Su-Jit Lin for the AJC)

This week’s food events around metro Atlanta include a chef collaboration dinner featuring Japanese and Peruvian cuisine, the return of Halloween pop-up bar the Wicked Pig and a college football watch party.

Chef Jorom Paler will join chef Arnaldo Castillo for a collaboration dinner this week. (Courtesy of Diana Macaraeg)

Nikkei Night

For one night, enjoy a collaboration dinner with chef Arnaldo Castillo of Tio Lucho’s and chef Jorom Paler of omakase pop-up Mikasa. The pair will host a dinner at Tio Lucho’s exploring Nikkei cuisine, a style of food that brings together Japanese technique and Peruvian ingredients.

The seven-course menu will showcase Castillo and Paler’s takes on Nikkei cuisine, according to a news release, and there will be sake pairings throughout the evening. Diners will learn more about the history of this culinary style while tasting dishes like tuna prepared as kinilaw (similar to ceviche), tataki and nigiri; beef sofrito gyoza and arroz con pato; and picarones and pandan ice cream.