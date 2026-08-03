The quick pork dinner that uses up underripe peaches

Roasting isn’t always an obvious choice for a weeknight recipe, but it’s possible with the right technique. Instead of cooking the pork tenderloins in the oven from start to finish, give them a head start on the stovetop. Browning the meat first not only builds flavor on its exterior but also shortens the overall cooking time. Keep the pork in the skillet for the roasting step — the retained heat in the skillet also cut down on the overall cook time.

It’s prime peach season, and when you’re tired of eating them over the sink or in cobblers and pies, add them to your dinner. Pair the stone fruit with relatively quick-cooking pork tenderloins for a sweet-and-savory meal that is simple to prepare but pretty enough for company.

Pumpkin spice brings complex warm flavors to savory pork

While you may think of pumpkin spice as a dessert-centric spice blend, it works well in savory applications, too. After all, it’s simply a mix of warm spices like cinnamon, allspice and clove. In this recipe, it does double duty: rubbed on the pork tenderloins and as a seasoning for the peaches.

Roast underripe peaches for fork-tender texture

The challenge with roasting stone fruit like peaches is that it can fall apart in the oven. Starting with fully ripened peaches is a recipe for peach mush. Instead, use peaches that are still firm, yet aromatic. Put one up to your nose: If you can smell peach, it’s ready to use.

Sherry vinegar and fresh tarragon complement roasted pork and peaches

Balancing out the sweetness of the fruit is the final trick. A bit of sherry vinegar brings acidity to the plate. Used both during and after cooking, it also adds depth of flavor. If you can’t find sherry vinegar, red wine vinegar is a fine substitute.

For a pop of green and a hint of licorice flavor that complements the warm spice blend, finish the dish with finely chopped fresh tarragon. Stir it into the peaches right after they come out of the oven; the residual heat will bring out its aroma. A final garnish of the herb brightens up the plate.