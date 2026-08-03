5:30 Challenge

The quick pork dinner that uses up underripe peaches

Pork tenderloin gets a flavorful boost from firm peaches and pumpkin spice in this 30-minute recipe.
Fresh tarragon complements the spice blend in this roasted pork tenderloin and peaches recipe. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC/Food styling by Kate Williams)
Fresh tarragon complements the spice blend in this roasted pork tenderloin and peaches recipe. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC/Food styling by Kate Williams)
By Kate Williams – For the AJC
1 hour ago

It’s prime peach season, and when you’re tired of eating them over the sink or in cobblers and pies, add them to your dinner. Pair the stone fruit with relatively quick-cooking pork tenderloins for a sweet-and-savory meal that is simple to prepare but pretty enough for company.

Jump-start pork tenderloin in the skillet

Roasting isn’t always an obvious choice for a weeknight recipe, but it’s possible with the right technique. Instead of cooking the pork tenderloins in the oven from start to finish, give them a head start on the stovetop. Browning the meat first not only builds flavor on its exterior but also shortens the overall cooking time. Keep the pork in the skillet for the roasting step — the retained heat in the skillet also cut down on the overall cook time.

Pumpkin spice brings complex warm flavors to savory pork

While you may think of pumpkin spice as a dessert-centric spice blend, it works well in savory applications, too. After all, it’s simply a mix of warm spices like cinnamon, allspice and clove. In this recipe, it does double duty: rubbed on the pork tenderloins and as a seasoning for the peaches.

Roast underripe peaches for fork-tender texture

The challenge with roasting stone fruit like peaches is that it can fall apart in the oven. Starting with fully ripened peaches is a recipe for peach mush. Instead, use peaches that are still firm, yet aromatic. Put one up to your nose: If you can smell peach, it’s ready to use.

Sherry vinegar and fresh tarragon complement roasted pork and peaches

Balancing out the sweetness of the fruit is the final trick. A bit of sherry vinegar brings acidity to the plate. Used both during and after cooking, it also adds depth of flavor. If you can’t find sherry vinegar, red wine vinegar is a fine substitute.

For a pop of green and a hint of licorice flavor that complements the warm spice blend, finish the dish with finely chopped fresh tarragon. Stir it into the peaches right after they come out of the oven; the residual heat will bring out its aroma. A final garnish of the herb brightens up the plate.

Roasted Pork Tenderloin and Peaches

  1. Heat the oven to 475 degrees with a rack in the center position.
  2. While the oven is heating, place the pork tenderloins on a plate. Coat the exterior of the pork with 2 teaspoons salt and 2 teaspoons pumpkin spice, rubbing it into the meat.
  3. Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. When the oil is shimmering, add the pork and cook, rotating every couple of minutes, until browned on all sides, about 5 minutes total. Remove from the heat.
  4. While the pork is browning, in a large bowl, combine the peaches with 1 tablespoon vinegar and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon pumpkin spice and 1 tablespoon oil. Toss to coat the fruit evenly with the seasonings.
  5. When the pork is browned, scatter the seasoned peaches around the meat. Transfer to the oven and cook until the pork reaches at least 145 degrees in the center and the peaches are tender, about 15 minutes.
  6. Transfer the pork to a cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes. Add the tarragon and remaining 1 tablespoon vinegar to the peaches and toss to coat. Transfer to a serving platter. Slice the pork and place it on top of the peaches. Garnish with a little extra tarragon and serve.

Serves 4.