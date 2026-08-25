Food & Dining Pay What You Can fundraiser, Taiwanese brunch and more Atlanta food events Enjoy a nostalgic brunch at Ruby Chow’s and taste four wines for $10 inside a hair salon. Vince Pellegri started Vinny's Mutual Aid Bakery as a bakery pop-up that donates a portion of the profits to community organizations. (Courtesy of Ryan Pannell)

By Olivia Wakim 48 minutes ago Share

This week in metro Atlanta, participate in a worldwide pay-what-you-can initiative, enjoy a nostalgic brunch at Ruby Chow’s and taste four wines for $10 inside a hair salon. Vinny's Mutual Aid Bakery offers focaccia at many of its pop-ups. (Courtesy of Ryan Pannell) Pay What You Can pop-up Vinny’s Mutual Aid Bakery, a pop-up bakery from Vince Pellegri that donates a portion of its profits to mutual aid organizations, will participate in Pay What You Can this week, a global day of hospitality. The initiative was started by Mexico City restaurant Masala y Maiz, and this year more than 100 restaurants will participate, including Vinny’s Mutual Aid Bakery and Kamayan Atl. For one day, participating restaurants around the world will serve their regular menus and guests are invited to pay what they can.

The “pay what you can” philosophy aims to make dining more accessible so guests can experience a restaurant’s food and hospitality while paying whatever price they feel comfortable with. Pellegri will set up on the rooftop of Hotel Clermont with a menu featuring a summer tomato sandwich on focaccia and a salted muscadine sorbet. Orders are first come, first served. A quarter of sales from the event will be donated to El Refugio, an organization that supports immigrants detained at Stewart Detention Center and their loved ones. 6-8 p.m. Wednesday. 789 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. instagram.com/vinnys_mutualaidbakery

Wine tasting in a hair salon Colmado, a combined hair salon and wine shop in the Old Fourth Ward, recently launched weekly wine tastings at its studio.

Attendees can taste four wines for $10, all of which come from women producers and follow a low-intervention winemaking philosophy, which is a term for wines that are produced with less human interference. Every Thursday, Colmado will feature a new set of wines to taste. 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday. $10. 655 Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. instagram.com/colmadoatl View this post on Instagram A post shared by RUBY CHOW’S (@rubychowsatl) The Mighty Slam Ruby Chow’s and Taiwanese American pop-up Mighty Hans are teaming up for a brunch event inspired by the nostalgia of diner chains like Denny’s and Shoney’s. Mighty Hans is debuting a new brunch menu with dishes like a scallion pancake bacon, egg and cheese sandwich; braised pork belly over rice; black sesame Greek yogurt; mochi pancakes with cinnamon maple syrup; and rice porridge with triple-fried youtiao (sticks of fried dough), pickled mustard, scallions, chili oil and a tea egg. The pop-up will also serve drinks from Rev Coffee.