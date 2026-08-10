2nd Atlanta location of Hal’s The Steakhouse opening in Midtown
Hal’s first opened in Atlanta on Old Ivy Road in 1989, where it has remained as an Atlanta staple.
Hal's the Steakhouse takes inspiration from New Orleans, with plenty of seafood on the menu, That doesn't mean you can't get steak, caesar salad and a glass of red wine. It's a steakhouse, after all. (Bailey Garrot for the AJC)
In addition to the steakhouse, owner Sammy Jimenez will open a European-inspired cafe with coffee, pastries and some simple breakfast options and a fine art gallery on the Patterson’s second floor.
Hal’s first opened in Atlanta on Old Ivy Road in 1989, where it has remained as an Atlanta staple for decades. A second location opened in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2024. This will be the steakhouse’s third location, with a fourth planned for downtown Roswell in mid-2028, Jimenez told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Starting in 2028, he said, they’re hoping to continue opening multiple locations of Hal’s each year with the goal of expanding nationally.
A bicyclist pedals past newly completed office tower Spring Quarter in Atlanta on Monday, December 2, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Hal’s offers a traditional steakhouse menu of seafood, steak, salad and pasta, with elements of New Orleans cuisine like a Louisiana gumbo.
The Patterson House restaurant will be redesigned by María Domínguez of Maison Malueé and Walix Corporation with the intention of paying homage to the building’s historic charm.
“They’re going to do a lot of work around what we already have, which to me is fantastic,” Jimenez said. “It’s going to be upscale, very cool, very nice, very impressive.”
Jimenez is partnering with art curators Alex Soto and Andres Rodriguez to create the upstairs art gallery, which will contain “high-end artworks by artists from around the world,” according to the news release. It will be open during the day and through the restaurant’s dinner service, and the space will be available for private events.
An early conceptual rendering of the design for Hal's the Steakhouse, when it opens at Midtown's Spring Quarter development in 2028. It will be designed by Maison Malueé. (Courtesy of Maison Malueé)
Dotan Zuckerman, head of retail development for Spring Quarter developer Portman Holdings, noted the reputation Hal’s has developed during its decades in business.
“When looking for a concept for this space, we took our time and stayed disciplined to find the right fit for Spring Quarter and the Midtown community. Hal’s will create a vibrant, upscale and energetic dining experience, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome it to the neighborhood,” Zuckerman said in a press statement.
Hal’s, the cafe and its art gallery will join Spring Quarter’s lineup of food and beverage tenants including Habaneros, a Mexican restaurant that recently opened on the ground floor of residential tower Sora; Ishin by Ito, an omakase experience, and Celestia, a rooftop bar and lounge, both from chef couple Fuyuhiko and Lisa Ito; a Japanese restaurant from the Itos called Sozou that opened this month; and a forthcoming high-end Indian restaurant, Pataaka.