Exclusive 2nd Atlanta location of Hal’s The Steakhouse opening in Midtown Hal’s first opened in Atlanta on Old Ivy Road in 1989, where it has remained as an Atlanta staple. Hal's the Steakhouse takes inspiration from New Orleans, with plenty of seafood on the menu, That doesn't mean you can't get steak, caesar salad and a glass of red wine. It's a steakhouse, after all. (Bailey Garrot for the AJC)

By Olivia Wakim 3 hours ago Share

A longtime mainstay of Buckhead dining, Hal’s The Steakhouse, has announced it will open a second Atlanta location in Midtown’s Spring Quarter development in early 2028. Hal’s will bring its New Orleans-inspired charm to the Patterson House, a 24,000-square-foot historic building originally designed by Philip T. Shutze in 1928. The building was previously occupied by the H.M. Patterson & Son’s funeral home, which held funeral services for notable Atlantans until it closed in 2020. In addition to the steakhouse, owner Sammy Jimenez will open a European-inspired cafe with coffee, pastries and some simple breakfast options and a fine art gallery on the Patterson’s second floor.

Hal’s first opened in Atlanta on Old Ivy Road in 1989, where it has remained as an Atlanta staple for decades. A second location opened in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2024. This will be the steakhouse’s third location, with a fourth planned for downtown Roswell in mid-2028, Jimenez told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Starting in 2028, he said, they’re hoping to continue opening multiple locations of Hal’s each year with the goal of expanding nationally. A bicyclist pedals past newly completed office tower Spring Quarter in Atlanta on Monday, December 2, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Hal’s offers a traditional steakhouse menu of seafood, steak, salad and pasta, with elements of New Orleans cuisine like a Louisiana gumbo.

The Patterson House restaurant will be redesigned by María Domínguez of Maison Malueé and Walix Corporation with the intention of paying homage to the building’s historic charm.