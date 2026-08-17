How to make homemade coconut shrimp without deep frying

It’s true that deep frying is a great method for producing evenly browned, ultra-crispy coconut shrimp, but it isn’t practical for a weeknight recipe. You need time to heat the oil, then properly cool and dispose of it. Deep frying is a special-occasion technique, not a Wednesday-night staple.

Nutty and sweet coconut shrimp is a delightful way to enjoy shellfish. It works equally well with store-bought frozen shrimp and ultra-fresh-caught specimens. But making it at home can be a challenge, especially if you’re craving coconut shrimp on a weeknight. To get the dish on the table in less than 30 minutes, you’ll want to take a few shortcuts. Is it cheating? Maybe. Is it delicious? Definitely.

Instead, saute the shrimp in Thai sweet chili sauce. It’s a typical dipping sauce for coconut shrimp, and adding it to a warm skillet helps draw the flavor deeper into the shrimp itself. Plus, its sticky texture helps ensure the crispy coconut topping stays on the shrimp.

Turn the coconut breading mixture into a crunchy topping

The most challenging part of frying coconut shrimp is creating a coconut-based breading that properly sticks to the shrimp and browns without burning. Once you take deep frying out of the picture, you no longer have to worry about the crunchy topping adhering — simply cook it separately.

Cook equal amounts of panko and unsweetened shredded coconut until golden brown. Let the mixture cool, and it’ll form a perfectly crisp topping for the cooked shrimp. You’ll get all of the flavor and texture of traditional coconut shrimp with far less effort.

Add flavor by cooking in toasted sesame oil

Instead of cooking the shrimp and the crunchy topping in a neutral oil, swap in toasted sesame oil. This oil will bring another layer of flavor complexity to the shrimp, complementing the sweet heat of the chili sauce and bringing out the nuttiness of the coconut. Be sure to cook over a moderate medium heat to prevent the oil from smoking.