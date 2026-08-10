Food & Dining 10 Atlanta restaurants serving peak-season peaches right now These local establishments offer dishes, desserts and drinks celebrating peaches. Sweet, wood-fired peaches meet rich smoked mascarpone, ribbons of prosciutto and fresh arugula at Ecco. (Courtesy of Ecco)

By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC 1 hour ago Share

Local menus are currently stacked with sweet and savory tributes to peaches, ranging from heirloom salads and crudos to inventive desserts and cocktails. The harvest’s fleeting nature means the window to catch these seasonal delights is closing, so pull up a seat before the season makes its inevitable exit. The seasonal hamachi at Tio Lucho's is paired with local peaches. (Courtesy of MJT & Co.) Hamachi tiradito at Tio Lucho’s A Peruvian take on crudo, this dish features sashimi-thin slices of hamachi paired with fresh peach wedges and charred cherry tomatoes swimming in a bright, milky leche de tigre. The addition of chalaca (an onion, tomato and pepper relish) adds punch, while crunch from popcorn bits and a kick of minty, tarragon-like huacatay leaves complete the plate.

675 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-343-0278, tioluchos.com Peach pizza at Ecco Wood-fired heat brings out the sweetness of Georgia peaches on Ecco’s summer pizza. Built on a foundation of smoked mascarpone, the pie balances the fruit’s charred edges with thin folds of salty prosciutto, crisp peppery arugula and a dark balsamic drizzle. Three locations. ecco-atlanta.com Salade de peches at Brasserie Margot in the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta: burrata and roasted peach salad with candied pecans and balsamic vinaigrette. (Courtesy of Sonder Media)

Salade de peches at Brasserie Margot Velvety, pull-apart burrata melts into a bed of fresh arugula, offset by the deep sweetness of roasted peaches and caramelized pecans. A drizzle of sharp balsamic vinaigrette ties it all together, delivering a refined, French-bistro take on peak-season comfort flavors. Located in the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta.

75 14th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-253-3840, brasseriemargot.com Sweet peaches and shrimp are served with buttermilk dressing, bottarga, fresh herbs and cornbread crumbles at Staplehouse. (Angela Hansberger for the AJC) Shrimp and peaches at Staplehouse Staplehouse chef Ryan Westlake softens sweet peaches and tender shrimp with buttermilk in a bowl heightened by bottarga (dried fish roe) and sprinkles of fresh dill, chives and mild candy onion slivers. Tossed with crunchy cornbread crumbles, this bright, herbaceous dish is made for patio dining before the seasonal stone fruit changes to nectarines. 541 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-524-5005, staplehouse.com The summer salad at Kindred is a celebration of a summer harvest. (Angela Hansberger for AJC) Summer salad at Kindred Bright in color and flavor, the summer salad at Oak Grove’s Kindred brings together Pearson Farm peaches, hunks of watermelon, heirloom tomatoes and rings of pickled peppers. Calabrian peach sauce, mint leaves and smoked paprika amplify the garden-fresh sweet-and-savory flavor. It’s as colorful and satisfying as a summer sunset.

2751 Lavista Road, Decatur. 404-975-3542, kindreddecatur.com A warm peach tart is paired with a cold burrata-peach ice cream sandwich and amaretto ganache on Georgia Boy's tasting menu. (Courtesy of Georgia Boy) Burrata and peach ice cream sandwich with a peach tart at Georgia Boy On the Georgia Boy tasting menu, a petite warm peach tart meets a cold burrata-and-peach ice cream sandwich held together by crisp basil cookies and peach caramel. Accented with silky ribbons of dark chocolate and amaretto ganache, it delivers a sharp, lingering contrast of temperature and richness. 1043 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-698-3961, georgiaboyatl.com Peaches are prepared four ways in Lazy Betty's early summer peach dessert. (Courtesy of Matt Wong) Early summer peach at Lazy Betty Peaches star four ways in this Southern-inspired dessert: compressed in a floral tea-and-vinegar steep, set as a bright gel, churned into sorbet and baked into an airy sponge cake. The dish is rounded out with buttermilk and sweet corn elements, including a crisp cornmeal sable and roasted corn white chocolate. It’s a technical, texture-driven nod to the summer harvest.

999 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 470-851-1199, lazybettyatl.com The peach tart at Elise: peach-vanilla custard topped with peach slivers, ginger crumble and micro-basil, with salted caramel swirls. (Courtesy of Elise) Peach tart at Elise Peach-vanilla custard and sweet peaches fill and top a delicate tart shell, reminiscent of cobbler flavor made with French pastry precision. Swirled with salted caramel and layered with a crunchy ginger crumble and micro-basil, it’s a refined balance starring summer fruit. 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-540-7572, elise-atl.com A crisp peach granita sits atop a pillow of soft marshmallow at So. Fox in Virginia Highland. (Angela Hansberger for the AJC) Peach at So. Fox Icy peach granita meets soft marshmallow and fragrant shiso leaves in So. Fox’s “Peach” dish, uniting crisp chill and pillowy sweetness. The herbal shiso adds a subtle savory depth, delivering a clean, refreshing balance to the textures and flavor.