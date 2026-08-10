10 Atlanta restaurants serving peak-season peaches right now
These local establishments offer dishes, desserts and drinks celebrating peaches.
Sweet, wood-fired peaches meet rich smoked mascarpone, ribbons of prosciutto and fresh arugula at Ecco.
(Courtesy of Ecco)
By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC
1 hour ago
Local menus are currently stacked with sweet and savory tributes to peaches, ranging from heirloom salads and crudos to inventive desserts and cocktails. The harvest’s fleeting nature means the window to catch these seasonal delights is closing, so pull up a seat before the season makes its inevitable exit.
The seasonal hamachi at Tio Lucho's is paired with local peaches. (Courtesy of MJT & Co.)
Hamachi tiradito at Tio Lucho’s
A Peruvian take on crudo, this dish features sashimi-thin slices of hamachi paired with fresh peach wedges and charred cherry tomatoes swimming in a bright, milky leche de tigre. The addition of chalaca (an onion, tomato and pepper relish) adds punch, while crunch from popcorn bits and a kick of minty, tarragon-like huacatay leaves complete the plate.
Wood-fired heat brings out the sweetness of Georgia peaches on Ecco’s summer pizza. Built on a foundation of smoked mascarpone, the pie balances the fruit’s charred edges with thin folds of salty prosciutto, crisp peppery arugula and a dark balsamic drizzle.
Salade de peches at Brasserie Margot in the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta: burrata and roasted peach salad with candied pecans and balsamic vinaigrette. (Courtesy of Sonder Media)
Salade de peches at Brasserie Margot
Velvety, pull-apart burrata melts into a bed of fresh arugula, offset by the deep sweetness of roasted peaches and caramelized pecans. A drizzle of sharp balsamic vinaigrette ties it all together, delivering a refined, French-bistro take on peak-season comfort flavors. Located in the Four SeasonsHotelAtlanta.
Sweet peaches and shrimp are served with buttermilk dressing, bottarga, fresh herbs and cornbread crumbles at Staplehouse. (Angela Hansberger for the AJC)
Shrimp and peaches at Staplehouse
Staplehouse chef Ryan Westlake softens sweet peaches and tender shrimp with buttermilk in a bowl heightened by bottarga (dried fish roe) and sprinkles of fresh dill, chives and mild candy onion slivers. Tossed with crunchy cornbread crumbles, this bright, herbaceous dish is made for patio dining before the seasonal stone fruit changes to nectarines.
The summer salad at Kindred is a celebration of a summer harvest. (Angela Hansberger for AJC)
Summer salad at Kindred
Bright in color and flavor, the summer salad at Oak Grove’s Kindred brings together Pearson Farm peaches, hunks of watermelon, heirloom tomatoes and rings of pickled peppers. Calabrian peach sauce, mint leaves and smoked paprika amplify the garden-fresh sweet-and-savory flavor. It’s as colorful and satisfying as a summer sunset.
A warm peach tart is paired with a cold burrata-peach ice cream sandwich and amaretto ganache on Georgia Boy's tasting menu. (Courtesy of Georgia Boy)
Burrata and peach ice cream sandwich with a peach tart at Georgia Boy
On the Georgia Boy tasting menu, a petite warm peach tart meets a cold burrata-and-peach ice cream sandwich held together by crisp basil cookies and peach caramel. Accented with silky ribbons of dark chocolate and amaretto ganache, it delivers a sharp, lingering contrast of temperature and richness.
Peaches are prepared four ways in Lazy Betty's early summer peach dessert. (Courtesy of Matt Wong)
Early summer peach at Lazy Betty
Peaches star four ways in this Southern-inspired dessert: compressed in a floral tea-and-vinegar steep, set as a bright gel, churned into sorbet and baked into an airy sponge cake. The dish is rounded out with buttermilk and sweet corn elements, including a crisp cornmeal sable and roasted corn white chocolate. It’s a technical, texture-driven nod to the summer harvest.
The peach tart at Elise: peach-vanilla custard topped with peach slivers, ginger crumble and micro-basil, with salted caramel swirls. (Courtesy of Elise)
Peach tart at Elise
Peach-vanilla custard and sweet peaches fill and top a delicate tart shell, reminiscent of cobbler flavor made with French pastry precision. Swirled with salted caramel and layered with a crunchy ginger crumble and micro-basil, it’s a refined balance starring summer fruit.
A crisp peach granita sits atop a pillow of soft marshmallow at So. Fox in Virginia Highland. (Angela Hansberger for the AJC)
Peach at So. Fox
Icy peach granita meets soft marshmallow and fragrant shiso leaves in So. Fox’s “Peach” dish, unitingcrisp chill and pillowy sweetness. The herbal shiso adds a subtle savory depth, delivering a clean, refreshing balance to the textures and flavor.
1017 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-341-9374, sofoxatl.com
The Paige cocktail at Kitty Dare is made with ASW Fiddler bourbon, Blended Family Peach liqueur, peach puree and sparkling wine. (Courtesy of Brandon Amato)
Paige cocktail at Kitty Dare
The Paige cocktail builds a sparkling peach sangria around a sturdy core of local flavor. Atlanta’s own ASW Fiddler bourbon grounds the drink, bolstered by Blended Family Peach liqueur and peach puree for rich stone-fruit depth. Fresh lemon juice cuts through the sweetness, while a crown of sparkling wine lifts the pour into a crisp, bubbly finish.