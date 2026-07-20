Potato gnocchi makes viral baked feta pasta even better

Not all viral recipes have staying power. But dishes like baked feta pasta, which blew up in 2021, are undeniably delicious, easily riffable and still posted today. The original combination of baked feta cheese, cooked pasta and roasted cherry tomatoes originated in Finland and was popularized in the U.S. by food influencer MacKenzie Smith of Grilled Cheese Social. Its simplicity makes it a great dish to adapt to a 5:30 Challenge, but it requires a few tweaks to take it to ultra-easy weeknight territory.

Roasted feta and tomatoes make a no-fuss creamy pasta sauce

The secret to the virality of baked feta pasta is in the alchemy between warm feta and roasted tomatoes. When smushed and mixed together, the cheese and tomatoes form a simple (and simply delicious) creamy sauce with minimum effort. Add a bit of garlic and fresh herbs and the sauce is even better.