5:30 Challenge DIY lamb gyros make a quick back-to-school dinner These flavor-packed sandwiches can be assembled at the table to keep the whole family happy. Quick Lamb Gyros are a crowd-pleasing, DIY dinner that comes together quickly. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC/food styling by Kate Williams)

By Kate Williams – For the AJC 20 minutes ago Share

Sandwiches for dinner are an easy weeknight win any time of year, but especially over the next month amid back-to-school chaos. (Or, if you don’t have school-age kids to feed, the regular chaos that the end of summer brings.) The sandwiches don’t need to be boring in order to be quick and simple — consider gyros. Made from flavor-packed ground meat (in this case, lamb), plus creamy and crunchy toppings and warm toasted pita bread, gyros are a crowd-pleasing, DIY dinner that comes together quickly. Double-duty ingredients build flavor in ground meat and make perfect toppings for lamb gyros One trick to cooking with limited ingredients is to choose ingredients that can do double duty. Using a sauce or a seasoning in multiple places means you can take full advantage of its flavor profile and create a well-rounded dish without using half your pantry.

In this recipe, three key ingredients are used twice: onion, tzatziki and dried oregano. One half of the onion goes into the lamb patties; grating it helps the onion disappear into the meat, bringing depth of flavor and tenderization. The second half of the onion is served raw; mixed with salt, oil and oregano, it is a sharp, crisp topping that contrasts with the rich meat. Likewise, tzatziki goes both into and on top of the lamb. Cooked inside the lamb, its garlic, yogurt and herbs build flavor in the patties. And served on top, it provides the cool creaminess that is critical to a great sandwich. Dried oregano is an essential seasoning that builds on the herby notes in the tzatziki. You can dial it up in the lamb patties, but be judicious when adding it to the raw sliced onions. A little goes a long way.

Large lamb patties cook quickly and slice easily for gyros Gyro meat is usually cooked on a rotating vertical rotisserie (hence the name, which in Greek means “turn”), but this is impractical in a home kitchen. Luckily, there are other ways to achieve a similar result, and the simplest is to form the meat into patties, then cook and thinly slice.

I like to create two oblong patties, which sear side by side in a large skillet. Make the patties as long as you can comfortably flip; the shorter and thicker they are, the longer they’ll take to cook. Once they’re cooked through, let the meat rest at least 5 minutes while you toast pita bread, so that they’ll slice without their juices ending up all over the cutting board. Build-your-own gyro sandwiches make a kid-friendly dinner When it comes time to eat, you can assemble the sandwiches in the kitchen or, do as I do with my kids, serve the meal like a taco bar. Bring out the meat, onions, pita and sauce, along with any other toppings you can wrestle up (chopped cukes and diced tomatoes work well). Let everyone build their gyros just as they’d like. Quick Lamb Gyros can be served like a taco bar. Bring out the meat, onions, pita, sauce and other toppings, and let everyone build their gyros just as they’d like. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC/food styling by Kate Itrich-Williams) Quick Lamb Gyros 1 small yellow onion, peeled and halved, divided

1 pound ground lamb

1 (12-ounce) container prepared tzatziki, divided

1¼ teaspoons dried oregano, divided

1½ teaspoons kosher salt, divided

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

4 pita breads

On the side: toppings, such as tomatoes and chopped cucumbers