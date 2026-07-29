Punk Foodie Guide Atlanta food pop-ups that are taking it to the next level From Texas craft barbecue to pizza omakase, a continually updated guide to pop-ups with a home base. Phew’s Pies’ Matt Foster. (Courtesy of Maven Visions)

By Sam Flemming 40 minutes ago Share

Here, we are rounding up pop-up residencies with schedules consistent enough to earn an “every” on your weekly calendar. These recurring takeovers offer set hours each week or month, taking the pop-ups one step closer to their own brick-and-mortar dreams. Note: This list strictly features indoor residencies; residencies at farmers markets were not included. Know a pop-up residency we missed? Email us at a.big.fan@punkfoodie.com. Habibi’s Fadi Alkaasamani. (Courtesy of Habibi's) Lebanese flavors from Habibi’s Who: Habibi’s (@habibisatl) from Fadi Alkaasamani. When/Where: Mondays-Fridays, 7-11:30 a.m., and Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Chow A La Carte (@chow_a_la_carte). 2440 Piedmont Road NE, Buckhead. Why you should check them out: Born in Russia and raised in Lebanon, Alkaasamani leverages his classical Swiss fine-dining pedigree to elevate everyday comfort foods, infusing approachable breakfast bowls and pizzas with authentic Lebanese flavors. Try the Lebanese breakfast bowl loaded with batata harra potatoes, eggs, housemade sujouk (a dry, spicy fermented sausage) and feta or grab a fresh-baked mankoushe flatbread topped with cheese and za’atar. For the pizzas, consider the sujouk pie with fermented pepper tomato sauce and olive oil sourced straight from Alkaasamani’s father’s 500-year-old trees back in Lebanon.

Long Game's dessert made with peaches, creme fraiche and pecans. (Courtesy of Long Game) Seasonally driven dinners from Long Game Who: Long Game (@longgame_atl) from John Hajash. When/Where: Every second and fourth Monday, 5-10 p.m. 7th House (@seventhouse). 565 Northside Drive SW, Adair Park. Why you should check them out: Former Talat Market chef de cuisine and Evergreen Butcher & Baker bread baker Hajash brings a seasonal and ingredient-driven focus to his pop-up, Long Game. His culinary approach draws out and highlights the natural flavors of his ingredients, utilizing fermentation techniques to build unexpected layers of depth into his dishes. The hyperseasonal menu changes frequently, but past highlights include country sourdough with cultured butter, hamachi crudo with Meyer lemon, English pea agnolotti with green chorizo and a dessert made with peaches, creme fraiche and pecans.

Pollo a la brasa from Hermanita, a pop-up by Tio Lucho's Arnaldo Castillo. (Courtesy of MJT & Co.) Peruvian street food from Hermanita Who: Hermanita (@hermanita_atl) from Arnaldo Castillo. When/Where: Mondays, 5-10 p.m. Tio Lucho’s (@tioluchos). 675 N Highland Ave. NE, Poncey-Highland. Why you should check them out: Before launching the acclaimed Tio Lucho’s, chef Castillo stress-tested its signature flavors through his pandemic-era pop-up, La Chingana. Now, he’s going back to his pop-up roots with Hermanita, a Peruvian street food concept that marks his next creative chapter. While you will find anticuchos like Peruvian skewers with beef sirloin, chicken thigh or grouper, the pollo a la brasa is the star on the menu. Beksa Lala’s pierogi and stuffed goose pyzy. (Courtesy of Scott Toney) Polish food from Beksa Lala Who: Beksa Lala (@beksa_atl) from Basia Piechoczek.

When/Where: Mondays, 5-9 p.m. Breaker Breaker (@breakerbreaker_atl). 921 Wylie St. SE, Reynoldstown. Why you should check them out: Born in the U.S. to Polish immigrants, Piechoczek launched her pop-up to connect with her heritage and share the traditional methods she learned in her grandmother’s kitchen. Her current theme is “Baltic girl summer,” featuring Polish coastal dishes. She often collaborates with other pop-ups to create unique cross-cultural menus, including this upcoming Chinese-Polish mashup. Pizza omakase from Phew’s Pies Who: Phew’s Pies (@phewpies) from Matt Foster. When/Where: First and third Mondays, 8-10 p.m. Larakin (@larakinatl). 208 12th St. NE, Midtown. Why you should check them out: Foster launched his pandemic-born pizza pop-up from his home and quickly gained viral fame, including a shoutout from rapper Killer Mike. He now offers a nine-course pizza omakase paired with a dessert course and unlimited wine. Expect Phew’s classic pizzas, including the lemon pepper wet, the oyster Rockefeller and the oxtail and ricotta, as well as a rotating set of new and old pies.

Reserve a spot (links in bio). Phantom Pizza's fig and duck pizza with mozzarella, basil, fig and duck prosciutto. (Courtesy of Jae Shin Cross) Georgia pizza from Phantom Pizza Who: Phantom Pizza (@phantompizzaatl) from Will Kohl. When/Where: Tuesdays and Fridays, 6-10 p.m., and Saturdays, 3-8 p.m. Burle’s Bar (@burlesbar). 505 N. Angier Ave. NE, Old Fourth Ward. Why you should check them out: After stepping away from his role as sous chef at Kimball House, Kohl launched Phantom Pizza to pivot away from strict Neapolitan traditions and instead focus on crafting naturally leavened sourdough pies that reflect a Georgian identity, showcasing local grains, regional produce and local meats. Look for pies like the pepperoni with tomatoes, mozzarella, Spotted Trotter pepperoni and ricotta ranch; the peach pie with mozzarella, Calabrian pancetta and Pearson Farm peaches; and the fig and duck pizza with mozzarella, basil, fig and duck prosciutto.

Wyld Bird’s Miami chicken dish includes a grilled chicken half, beans and rice. (Courtesy of Brad Syfan) Miami-inspired Cuban chicken from Wyld Bird ATL Who: Wyld Bird ATL (@wyldbirdatl) from Brad Syfan and Tony Seichrist. When/Where: Wednesdays-Sundays, 5-10 p.m. Homegrown (@homegrownga). 968 Memorial Drive SE, Reynoldstown. Why you should check them out: Syfan and Seichrist, the partners behind the Wyld Dock Bar in Savannah, bring a chef-driven approach to the fast-casual Cuban flavors Seichrist grew up eating during childhood summers in Miami. The standout on the menu is the signature Miami bone-in chicken plate, served alongside rice, beans and a bright passion fruit mojo. Taza de Sol’s empanadas. (Courtesy of Matthew Warren) Family recipe Uruguayan dishes from Taza de Sol Who: Taza de Sol (@tazadesol.us) from Estefani Gonzalez. When/Where: Fridays, 6 p.m. until sold out. Green Beans ATL (@greenbeansatl). 760 United Ave. SE, Grant Park.

Why you should check them out: Gonzalez shares family recipes passed down for generations, bringing the taste of her native Uruguay to Atlanta. Try the Uruguayan fried empanadas filled with beef or spinach and blue cheese. On the rotating menu, you may also find Uruguayan versions of a tortilla de papa potato omelet or breaded steak Milanesa Napolitana a caballo, topped with ham, cheese, egg, fries and oregano. The Misfitsss deep cut: (clockwise from top) green chile ranch slaw, white bread, house pickles, peach sweet tea-glazed pork steak, beef cheek, housemade black pepper garlic sausage, Thai hash and rice, and macaroni and cheese with Cheetos dust. (Courtesy of Ted Golden) Atlanta-inspired Texas craft barbecue from Misfitsss Who: Misfitsss (@misfitsssbbq) from Bryan Hull and Tyler Heath. When/Where: Saturdays, noon until sold out, and Sundays, 1 p.m. until sold out. (Misfitsss will be on vacation the first two weekends of August.) Round Trip Brewing Co. (@roundtripbeer). 1279 Seaboard Industrial Blvd. NW, Underwood Hills. Why you should check them out: Hull and Heath blend Texas craft barbecue with Atlanta’s identity, incorporating global spices from Buford Highway and occasional collaborations with local chefs. Saturdays feature limited quantities of ribs and their signature deep-cut platter (beef cheek, pork steak, sausage and several sides), while Sundays swap those out for a pork belly plate with cheesy grits and a smoked cheeseburger. The rest of the lineup, including the weekly specialty sausage and rotating desserts, is available both days.

Mikasa Omakase’s Jorom Paler. (Courtesy of Hunter Peacock) Sushi omakase from Mikasa Omakase Who: Mikasa Omakase (@mikasaomakase) from Jorom Paler. When/Where: Saturdays, 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays-Mondays, 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Larakin (@larakinatl). 208 12th St. NE, Midtown. Why you should check them out: Paler led Rhino Hospitality sushi restaurants in Savannah before moving to Atlanta in 2022. For his Mikasa Omakase pop-up, he builds his menus around seasonal catches and recommendations from his partners at Toyosu Fish Market in Japan, creating a relaxed, conversational counter experience. You’ll also see subtle influences from his Filipino background, like coconut vinegar in a ceviche. Reserve a spot.

Side Quest’s fish sauce wings. (Courtesy of Adrian Profumo) Casual and homestyle Lao and Vietnamese fare from Side Quest Who: Side Quest (@sidequest.atl) from Nik Soukavong and Cynthia Hoang. When/Where: Sundays, 5-10 p.m. Bar Avize (@bar.avize.atl). 956 Brady Ave. NW, West Midtown. Every fourth Monday, 5-10 p.m. Mushi Ni (@mushiniatl). 337 Elizabeth St. NE, Inman Park. Why you should check them out: Soukavong and Hoang team up to serve Lao and Vietnamese fare. At Bar Avize, they will offer “an nhau” casual drinking food, such as fish sauce wings, tom yum fries, banh khot (Vietnamese mini savory coconut rice pancakes) and lotus root salad. At Mushi Ni, they will focus more on “an com” Vietnamese homestyle cooking, including caramelized pork in fish sauce, spicy lemongrass chicken and stir-fried water spinach in garlic. Reserve a spot.

So So Fed’s Australian 6/7 wagyu rib-eye, confit farm egg yolk and blistered Diamond Hill shishito. (Courtesy of Molli Voraotsady) Lao-Chinese-American food from So So Fed Who: So So Fed (@sosofedatl) from Molli Voraotsady. When/Where: Sundays and Mondays, 5-11 p.m. OK Yaki (@okyakiatl). 714 Moreland Ave. SE, East Atlanta Village. Why you should check them out: Anchored at OK Yaki since January 2023, Voraotsady utilizes So So Fed to honor her family’s heritage and showcase the distinct, vibrant flavor profiles of Laotian cuisine. Born and raised in the Atlanta area, Voraotsady crafts menus inspired by her grandmother. The menu changes frequently, but look for dishes like soup dumplings, Australian 6/7 wagyu rib-eye with Lao jeow som sour and spicy dipping sauce, Lao fried chicken sandwich, red curry beef and coconut sago tapioca pudding. Mi Barrio’s tacos de barbacoa (left) and al pastor (right) served with a grilled jalapeno, onions, salsa verde and red salsa. (Courtesy of Mi Barrio) Authentic Mexican fare from Mi Barrio