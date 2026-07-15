Punk Foodie Guide Atlanta food pop-ups: Cajun wings, a dim sum rave and NFA Burgers Punk Foodie’s list of 6 pop-ups to try this week, from Buckhead to Stone Mountain. Offerings from Bite of Korea: (top, l-r) Korean fried portobello, rice and japchae and (bottom, l-r) bulgogi beef, jeyuk spicy pork and corn cheese. (Courtesy of Gavin Lee)

By Sam Flemming 58 minutes ago Share

Each week, Punk Foodie highlights Atlanta pop-ups worth catching before they disappear, helping readers find the city’s most interesting chef-driven dining concepts, food trucks, supper clubs and limited-time food events. Bun and Bites’ pan-Asian shrimp burger. (Courtesy of Steven Saputra) Pan-Asian street food from Bun and Bites Who: Bun and Bites (@bnb_atl) from Steven Saputra. When/Where: Saturdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Smorgasburg Atlanta (@smorgasburgatlanta). 140 Forsyth St. SW, South Downtown. Why Go: Saputra’s cooking reflects the fusion of the food he enjoyed growing up, when he ate his family’s Chinese-heritage recipes in their Indonesian home. Saputra operates Bun and Bites on nights and weekends, making every sauce and hand-wrapped dumpling from scratch. He intermixes Pan-Asian flavors to tweak popular dishes, such as transforming classic har gow into a thick, bouncy shrimp burger patty.

What to Get: The Pan-Asian shrimp burger (topped with fresh cilantro, crisp cucumber and creamy sriracha mayo on a soft bun) and the fried crispy golden shrimp balls with sriracha, crunchy topping, creamy sauce and a spicy seasoning. The lineup also includes yakisoba served with crispy dumplings, a Taiwanese chicken sandwich and sizzling pot stickers. The Alden’s pan-Asian egg. (Courtesy of Sarah Cofer) ECCO Buckhead brunch kitchen takeover from the Alden Who: Jared Hucks from the Alden (@thealdenatl).

When/Where: Saturday and Sunday, July 18-19, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Ecco Buckhead (@ecco.atl). 3586 Peachtree Road NE, Buckhead. Why Go: After a Mother’s Day fire caused smoke and water damage at the Alden, chef Hucks is returning to his pop-up roots. To keep his team together until the restaurant reopens, Hucks, whose resume includes stints at Noma and Arzak, is hosting a complete kitchen takeover at Ecco Buckhead to serve a globally inspired, prix-fixe brunch.

What to Get: While it is a set menu, highlights include the Pan-Asian egg (house kimchi, bok choy, ginger and rice cracker) and yellowfin tuna crudo (orange, radish, turnip, sumac and taro). The menu also features Big Green Egg smoked brisket (black-eyed peas, collard greens and red onion marmalade) and Thai turkey and sweet potato hash (red jasmine rice, crispy shallots, basted egg and prik nam pla). Reserve a spot. Look for a continuing stream of pop-ups from the Alden in the coming months, including a live fire pop-up at Chamblee & Vine on July 25 and an omakase-style tasting menu in collaboration with Under Pressure Wine in September. Follow their Instagram account to keep up with their latest events. NFA Burger classic double cheeseburger with Roshambo’s disco tots. (Courtesy of NFA Burger) Classic double cheeseburgers and disco tots from NFA Burger and Roshambo

Who: NFA Burger (@nfaburger) from Billy Kramer and Roshambo (@roshamboatl) with Kevin Leveille. When/Where: Saturday, July 18, 8-10 p.m. Roshambo. 2355 Peachtree Road NE, Buckhead. Why Go: Long before NFA Burger received accolades from the likes of Food & Wine, Thrillist and Reader’s Digest, Kramer built the brand’s cult following entirely on the local pop-up circuit. Kramer said that stepping back into a fast-paced, limited-run kitchen alongside the team at Roshambo allows him to tap into a time when his cooking was purely about the joy of the hustle, community connection and serving great food. The evening also doubles as a fundraising event benefiting the Giving Kitchen. What to Get: The pop-up menu features NFA’s classic double cheeseburger with two 2.75-ounce patties, Mt. Olive pickles, American cheese, French’s mustard and Sassy Sauce on a Martin’s Potato Roll. The burger is paired with Roshambo’s disco tots (topped with pimento Mornay, bacon and scallions). You may also want to check out Roshambo’s regular menu, which will also be available.

Reserve a spot. Bird Run’s Cajun boudin-stuffed chicken wings. (Courtesy of Bird Run) Cajun-inspired chicken from Bird Run Who: Bird Run (@birdrunatl) from Mareshia Rivers. When/Where: Sunday, July 19, 1-8 p.m. Outrun Brewing Co. (@outrunbrewingco). 5368 E. Mountain St., Stone Mountain. Why Go: Drawing on years of experience in the restaurant industry, Rivers launched Bird Run in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. With roots in Houston and deep culinary influences from New Orleans, Rivers focuses on serving up Cajun-influenced chicken dishes and fries that merge Gulf Coast traditions. What to Get: The boudin-stuffed chicken wings or the Bird Run hand-breaded chicken served on a toasted brioche bun. Also on the menu are seasoned Cajun fries and homemade sauces, including options like runner, comeback and Buffalo.

Soupbelly’s offerings include (clockwise from left): veggie spring rolls, shrimp chips, pork and shrimp siu mai and chicken and chive pot stickers. (Courtesy of Soupbelly) Dim sum rave with Soupbelly Who: Soupbelly (@soupbelly_atl) from Candy Hom. When/Where: Sunday, July 19, 6-9 p.m. Minhwa Spirits (@minhwaspirits). 2421 Van Fleet Circle, Doraville. Why Go: Hom is teaming up with Minhwa Spirits to bring a vibrant Hong Kong nightlife trend to Atlanta in an event featuring DJ Jeni Wang. Dim sum raves transform historic teahouses into energetic spaces where partygoers eat dim sum beneath disco balls. By merging traditional yum cha culture with a modern party scene, Hom is offering a culturally immersive experience. Expect day rave energy, hand-passed dim sum, Minhwa Spirits cocktails and good vibes without the late night. What to Get: The full menu was not finalized at the time of publication, but Hom confirmed pork and shrimp siu mai, chicken char siu baos, chicken and chive pot stickers, veggie dumplings (vegan), fried shrimp balls, veggie spring rolls (vegan) and shrimp crackers.

Reserve a spot. Guided Korean tasting from Bite Club and the Bite of Korea Who: Bite Club from A Tiger Cub (@atigercub_) and the Bite of Korea (@biteofkorea) with Gavin Lee. When/Where: Thursday, July 16, 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Bite of Korea. 4650 Hugh Howell Road, Tucker. Why Go: Bite Club, an initiative of A Tiger Cub, is dedicated to rebuilding connections in immigrant and multicultural communities through shared meals. To achieve this, the brand is teaming up with Lee of the Bite of Korea to introduce diners to Korean culture through food. The guided tasting experience encourages guests to try a wide variety of dishes. Throughout the meal, Korea native Lee will share the stories, traditions and inspiration behind each plate, transforming the dinner into an immersive cultural learning experience that directly supports immigrant-owned businesses. The meal will be served buffet-style to encourage social interaction. What to Get: While the buffet menu was not finalized at the time of publication, Lee said that some of the options will likely include scallion pancakes and Korean fried chicken for appetizers, bulgogi beef and spicy pork for mains and injeolmi churros for dessert.