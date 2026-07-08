Food & Dining 8 local ice cream spots to visit before National Ice Cream Month ends Beat the Georgia heat at these tasty and unique Atlanta ice cream shops. A banana split sundae is shown near the Frosty Caboose, Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Chamblee. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Lia Picard 19 minutes ago Share

July is National Ice Cream Month. What a great opportunity to take a moment to cool down with a scoop — or swirl — from one of Atlanta’s locally owned ice cream shops. Whether you like classic flavors, soft serve, or inventive combinations, these eight spots provide sweet relief from the hot, muggy Southern summer. Butter & Cream's Trick or Treat ice cream. (Courtesy of Butter & Cream) Butter & Cream A certain national chain may be just around the corner in Decatur, but that doesn’t stop lines from snaking out the door at Butter & Cream. The original has since grown to four metro Atlanta locations, thanks to inventive takes on classic flavors. Cookie monster gets its vibrant blue hue from butterfly pea powder and is packed with chocolate chip cookies and cookie butter swirl, while midnight snacks combines condensed milk and cream cheese ice cream with brownies, chocolate chip cookies, chocolate-covered cake pieces and ribbons of dulce de leche. Dairy-free and vegan options mean everyone can get a scoop.

Multiple locations, butterandcream.com Good Vibes The name isn’t kidding: This cheerful Dunwoody Village shop, from restaurateur David Abes, pairs scoops with a disco ball, arcade games and plenty of nostalgia. Their ice cream comes from Michigan-based Ashby’s Sterling, with flavors like cherry and kid-favorite play dough, a vanilla ice cream swirled with colorful cookie dough pieces. Looking for an even bigger sugar rush? Order one of the shop’s fizzy drinks — sodas mixed with flavored syrups and cream. 5503 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd., Dunwoody. 770-676-5617, goodvibesicecream.com A cup of soft serve topped with cornflake streusel from Big Softie. (Lia Picard for the AJC)

Big Softie Prefer a swirl over a scoop? Big Softie, the frozen dessert sibling to Little Tart Bakeshop, gives soft serve the same thoughtful treatment that made its bakery counterpart a local favorite. Every location serves chocolate, vanilla and a rotating seasonal flavor (currently basil vanilla), along with dairy-free options like vegan oat vanilla and seasonal peach sorbet. The real fun comes from piling on toppings like cornflake streusel, brownie bites or Cheez-It brittle, then finishing it off with a crackly chocolate or strawberry hard shell.

Multiple locations, bigsoftieatl.com Gene’s When it comes to dessert, Gene’s is best known for its decadent Biscoff banana pudding. However, they’ve recently started offering vanilla soft serve and it’s the perfect finish after a meal of Viet-Cajun barbecue. It’s served with brown butter Ritz cracker crumble, because everything’s better with a little crunch. 2371 Hosea L. Williams Dr. SE, Atlanta. 404-975-3495, genesgenesgenes.com Chocolate sundaes from Southern Custard. (Lia Picard for the AJC) Southern Custard Southern Custard keeps things simple. This Brookhaven shop specializes in frozen custard, a richer, denser cousin to ice cream made with egg yolks for an exceptionally creamy texture. Chocolate and vanilla are always available alongside a rotating daily special, with recent flavors like chocolate-covered banana and rainbow cookie swirl. While the sundaes and cones are excellent, save room for an order of poffertjes, fluffy Dutch mini pancakes that complement the cold custard perfectly.

3575 Durden Rd. NE, Brookhaven. 404-402-1570, southerncustard.com Morelli's Ice Cream has opened a location in Virginia-Highland. (Morelli's Facebook page) Morelli’s Since opening in Ormewood Park in 2008, Morelli’s has become one of Atlanta’s defining ice cream shops. While the original location remains a neighborhood favorite, additional outposts have spread its cult following across the city. Rumor has it that Conan O’Brien is a fan of the salted caramel, while other standouts include banana cream pie, guava cheesecake and coffee fudge brownie. Dairy-free options are available, too. Multiple locations, morellisicecream.com The ice cream shop the Frosty Caboose is shown near the railroad tracks, Monday, July 8, 2024, in Chamblee, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC) Frosty Caboose Ice cream tastes even better when it’s served from a converted train car. Frosty Caboose has been delighting Chamblee families for years with classic scoops from Ashby’s Sterling and Hershey’s, plus sundaes, banana splits and milkshakes. Grab a cone outside and keep an eye on the nearby Norfolk Southern tracks — you’ll likely catch a freight train rolling past while you eat.