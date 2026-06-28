recipe Take a break from the caprese and make this Chinese tomato and egg stir-fry Too many garden tomatoes? Make this easy recipe in minutes. Tomato and Egg Stir-Fry is a delicious way to use garden-fresh tomatoes. (Candy Hom for the AJC)

By Candy Hom 41 minutes ago Share

Tomato and egg stir-fry is an easy recipe that can be thrown together with common pantry staples in 10 minutes and is delicious enough to be in your weeknight dinner rotation. If you’re a backyard gardener like me, finding creative ways to use our overabundance of summer tomatoes is a challenge. There are only so many caprese salads and tomato sandwiches one can eat. Switch things up with this tomato and egg stir-fry. It can serve as a side dish, but the eggs provide enough protein to make a lighter main course that’s perfect during the hot summer months. You may have seen this dish around Atlanta. Lanzhou Ramen offers a stir-fried tomato and egg with wood ear mushrooms, served either with a side of rice or in a bowl of hand-pulled noodle soup. Royal China also serves the dish among other egg-centered options.

But this comforting tomato and egg stir-fry is more commonly eaten at home, by both individuals or families who want something quick. The cooking process doesn’t take more than 10 minutes. Tomato wedges are stir-fried over high heat until their juices release. The cornstarch stirred into the sauce creates a slightly thicker glaze typically found in restaurant versions, but feel free to opt out if you want a looser sauce, or don’t have any cornstarch on hand. Gently scrambled eggs are added at the tail end of the cooking process, leaving a few minutes for the flavors to meld. Toss a handful of chopped scallions on top before serving with bowls of steamed white rice. This recipe is easily scaled depending upon how many people you’re feeding. How to prevent rubbery eggs Cook your eggs on high heat quickly and remove them from the pan while they are still runny. This prevents the eggs from becoming too rubbery when they are added to the tomatoes.

The secret ingredient that makes your tomato egg stir-fry taste like takeout Ask your favorite Chinese chef what their secret ingredient is; it’s not always MSG. Chicken powder, or bouillon, is a common seasoning in both restaurant and Chinese home kitchen pantries. Many chicken bouillon powders do not contain MSG, and provide a similar umami boost by enhancing a dish with more robust flavor.

If you’re wondering why your dish doesn’t taste like one from a restaurant, chances are, chicken powder is the missing ingredient you didn’t know you needed. But while a dash of chicken powder can amplify the flavors of each component, it’s not essential to the dish. Feel free to opt out if you don’t have it on hand. If you want to make the dish vegetarian, let those sun-ripened garden tomatoes do the savory work. Tomatoes naturally contain glutamic acid, otherwise known as glutamate, the same amino acid that gives MSG its umami flavor. Tomato and Egg Stir-Fry Prep Time: 5 minutes Cook Time: 10 minutes Servings: 4 Ingredients: 6 large eggs

1 teaspoon sesame oil

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup chicken broth or water

1 1/2 teaspoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon chicken powder without MSG, preferably Lee Kum Kee brand

1 teaspoon sugar, optional

¼ teaspoon white pepper, optional

4 tablespoons corn or other neutral-tasting oil, divided

4 medium tomatoes, washed and cut into wedges

1 scallion, white and green parts, chopped, for serving

Steamed white rice, for serving Other equipment: Wok or large skillet, spatula Directions: