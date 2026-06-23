Explore Spanish wine and more Atlanta food events this week

Enjoy a conversation about the power of hospitality and community at Chai Pani, taste Spanish wine and tapas at Kitty Dare and celebrate Tio Lucho’s four-year anniversary this week in metro Atlanta.
Molly Irani, co-founder of Chai Pani, will be signing her book "Service Ready" at the Decatur restaurant this week. (Courtesy of Chai Pani)
The Power of Hospitality
Molly Irani, co-founder of Chai Pani, and Jen Hidinger-Kendrick of nonprofit the Giving Kitchen will spend the evening at Chai Pani in Decatur discussing the impact of hospitality and community.
Join Irani and Hidinger-Kendrick on the restaurant’s covered patio for the conversation, moderated by Atlanta photographer Angie Mosier. The event is free to attend, and there will be some complimentary bites and drinks from Chai Pani. Irani’s book, “Service Ready: A Story of Love, Restaurants, and The Power of Hospitality,” will be on sale and available for signing after the event.
The Giving Kitchen is a nonprofit that offers financial assistance to service workers in need. For those who can’t make it to the speaking portion of the evening, Chai Pani’s Decatur location will donate 10% of its sales that night to Giving Kitchen.
Inman Park restaurant Kitty Dare will hold a Spanish wine night on its patio. (Courtesy of Kitty Dare)
Taste Spanish wine at Spain After Dark
Inman Park restaurant Kitty Dare will host an evening highlighting Spanish wine on its patio. Guests can expect ample wine, live music, pintxos and tapas featuring coastal Spanish flavors. There will be rare Spanish selections from family-run estates curated by B&L Brands, an Atlanta-based wine purveyor, according to a news release. Wine will be served alongside Spanish-style gin and tonics and sangria.
Tio Lucho's will grill up anticuchos on its patio during the restaurant's four-year anniversary celebration this weekend. (Courtesy of MJT & Co. | @mjtandco)
Celebrate National Ceviche Day with Peru on Ponce
Tio Lucho’s, a Peruvian restaurant from chef Arnaldo Castillo in Poncey-Highland, will celebrate its four-year anniversary with a multiday party.
It begins Friday with food specials like the popular plato fuerte, a spread featuring a mini ceviche cup, shrimp cocktail, hush puppies and plantain chips. On Saturday, head to the patio for an evening grill party from 5-9 p.m. with a DJ and anticuchos on the grill. Guests will find beef sirloin, chicken thigh, fish loin and mushroom skewers, as well as huancaína sauce, parrillera salsa, choclo corn and roasted potatoes.
Finally, Sunday’s celebration is timed with National Ceviche Day and will feature special ceviches like lemon pepper and a Chifa-style ceviche inspired by Peruvian and Chinese cuisine.
Friday-Sunday. 675 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-343-0278, tioluchos.com