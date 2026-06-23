Explore Spanish wine and more Atlanta food events this week

Chai Pani's Decatur location will host co-founder Molly Irani and Jen Hidinger-Kendrick of the Giving Kitchen for a conversation on the power of hospitality and community. (Courtesy of Chai Pani)

Enjoy a conversation about the power of hospitality and community at Chai Pani, taste Spanish wine and tapas at Kitty Dare and celebrate Tio Lucho’s four-year anniversary this week in metro Atlanta.

Molly Irani, co-founder of Chai Pani, will be signing her book "Service Ready" at the Decatur restaurant this week. (Courtesy of Chai Pani)

The Power of Hospitality

Molly Irani, co-founder of Chai Pani, and Jen Hidinger-Kendrick of nonprofit the Giving Kitchen will spend the evening at Chai Pani in Decatur discussing the impact of hospitality and community.

Join Irani and Hidinger-Kendrick on the restaurant’s covered patio for the conversation, moderated by Atlanta photographer Angie Mosier. The event is free to attend, and there will be some complimentary bites and drinks from Chai Pani. Irani’s book, “Service Ready: A Story of Love, Restaurants, and The Power of Hospitality,” will be on sale and available for signing after the event.