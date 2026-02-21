from the menu ... Austin’s little gem Caesar elevates with ‘smoke, crunch’ Executive chef Jesse Sherwood shares recipe for this take on a classic Caesar salad. Austin's Little Gem Caesar. (Courtesy of Austin's/Erik Meadows Photography)

The Little Gem Caesar at Austin’s is not your average Caesar salad. Lightly grilled little gem lettuce, layered with smoke, crunch and just enough indulgence. It’s my personal favorite at Austin’s and one I’d love to re-create at home if they’re willing to share the recipe. — Amy Peterson, Palmetto

Executive chef Jesse Sherwood of Austin’s Cocktailery & Kitchen in Chattahoochee Hills was happy to share the recipe. “This salad is a dynamic take on a classic. I think that’s why our guests love it. It’s comforting and recognizable, while still feeling fresh and unexpected,” he wrote. The restaurant’s menu lists “burnt garlic” as one of the ingredients. The kitchen does not actually burn the garlic, but toasts it to a deep golden brown. Little gem lettuce is a small variety of romaine that forms compact heads, often weighing about a quarter-pound each. You may find it at Trader Joe’s or at your local farmers market when in season.

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1/4 teaspoon Diamond Crystal kosher salt

4 heads little gem lettuce

2 lemons, cut in half, seeds removed

Chive Oil (see recipe)

1 cup Burnt Garlic Caesar Dressing (see recipe)

6 tablespoons shredded Grana Padano Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a medium bowl, toss bread cubes with olive oil and salt. Transfer bread cubes to a rimmed baking sheet and bake until cubes are crisp and edges have browned, about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from oven and allow to cool on baking sheet. Transfer cubes to the bowl of a food processor fitted with the S-blade and process into coarse crumbs. Set aside. Trim the root end of each head of lettuce and cut each in half lengthwise. Heat a griddle or 12-inch cast-iron skillet over high heat. Add lettuce and lemon halves, cut-sides down, and cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until leaf edges are charred and the lemon halves are browned. Divide chive oil between 4 serving plates. Top each plate with two lettuce halves and one lemon half. Top each lettuce half with 2 tablespoons burnt garlic Caesar dressing and sprinkle with reserved bread crumbs, divided between plates. Divide Grana Padano between salads and serve immediately. Serves 4. Per serving: 689 calories (percent of calories from fat, 84), 11 grams protein, 17 grams carbohydrates, 4 grams total sugars, 5 grams fiber, 66 grams total fat (7 grams saturated), 57 milligrams cholesterol, 620 milligrams sodium. Chive Oil 1/2 cup canola oil

3/4 cup chopped chives

In a medium saucepan over high heat, bring oil to a boil. Add chives and cook 30 seconds. Remove from heat. Carefully pour mixture through a strainer lined with cheesecloth into a small bowl. Allow to cool. Discard chives. Oil may be made ahead and refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks. Makes 4 tablespoons. Per tablespoon: 162 calories (percent of calories from fat, 98), trace protein, trace carbohydrates, trace total sugars, trace fiber, 18 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), no cholesterol, trace sodium. Burnt Garlic Caesar Dressing The basis of this dressing is what Sherwood calls “burnt” garlic and its oil. “Burnt garlic and its oil are potent, umami-rich ingredients that can be used to enhance savory dishes, where they add a smoky, deep-roasted garlic flavor.” However, it is important to note that the garlic is browned, not actually burned. The recipe makes double what is needed for 4 salads. Sherwood suggests using the remaining dressing to drizzle over fried rice or stir-fried vegetables, use as a finishing oil for tonkotsu or miso ramen, pizza or focaccia; or mixing into aioli, mayonnaise, hummus or sour cream for a smoky, garlicky spread or dip.

1 1/2 cups neutral oil such as canola, divided

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons grated Grana Padano

1/4 cup water

1 egg

1 egg yolk

1 1/2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

5 anchovy fillets, drained

1 1/2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

3/4 teaspoon hot sauce

Salt to taste Make the “burnt” garlic and oil: In a medium saucepan, combine 1/2 cup oil and garlic and warm over medium-low heat. Stirring frequently, cook until garlic is a deep golden brown, being careful not to burn it, about 5 minutes. Drain oil through a strainer into a medium bowl. Reserve oil and garlic separately. In the bowl of a food processor fitted with the S-blade, combine Grana Padano, water, egg, egg yolk, mustard, lemon juice, burnt garlic, anchovies, Worcestershire sauce and hot sauce. Process until smooth, then slowly add remaining 1 cup canola oil and reserved burnt garlic oil. Taste for seasoning, adding salt if needed. Transfer dressing into a container and refrigerate, covered, for up to 3 days. Makes 2 cups. Per tablespoon with no additional salt: 103 calories (percent of calories from fat, 96), 1 gram protein, trace carbohydrates, trace total sugars, trace fiber, 11 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), 13 milligrams cholesterol, 74 milligrams sodium. From the menu of … Austin’s Cocktailery & Kitchen, 9110 Selborne Lane, Chattahoochee Hills. 770-462-9162. austinsatserenbe.com.