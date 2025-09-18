Side Saddle brings wine, food and fun to southeast Atlanta neighborhood

Some of the wines I tried were crowd-pleasers, such as an elegant, muscular French Syrah from Domaine de l’Ecu or the approachable pinot noir from Washington’s Gilbert winery.

Side Saddle’s wines come from all over the world, with a focus on value; most glasses cost around $15, and bottles tend to be less than $60. Nearly all the wines are made with low-intervention, naturalistic techniques.

The wine list is updated regularly and frequently features bottles found only at Side Saddle. Restaurant owner Kayla Bellman said Side Saddle’s wine buyer, Jett Kolarik, has strong connections with distributors, niche importers and many of the small producers the restaurant features.

Patrons who don’t drink wine will find plenty of cocktails and nonalcoholic drinks at Side Saddle as well. The house cocktails put a twist on familiar classics, such as a Kentucky mule made with bourbon and a Tami Collins, a take on the Tom Collins with ginger and turmeric added.

It’s clear that Side Saddle puts plenty of effort into its food and drink, and the service is friendly, professional and brisk. But the restaurant’s limited footprint and the small team running it can lead to occasional service hiccups.

During one visit, our grazing board was served after our entrees, because there was only person working in the kitchen, our server told me. On another visit, after we had waited a bit too long for our cocktails, our server returned and said the bar didn’t have the correct ingredients for the drink I’d ordered.

Those are minor issues, but Side Saddle seemed to be in need of a little streamlining before it’s ready for prime time on the Beltline. The menu changes appear to be a shift toward simplified service, so the restaurant has shown it can adapt. With a passionate, flexible group behind it, Side Saddle seems like a horse worth betting on.

