Side Saddle brings wine, food and fun to southeast Atlanta neighborhood

2 out of 4 stars (very good)
Service: friendly, knowledgeable
Noise level: low to moderate
Recommended dishes: grazing board, hummus, Caesar salad, smash burger
Vegetarian dishes: cheese plate; rodeo fries; marcona almonds, olives and smoky seasoned snack mix; charred broccolini; fried okra; crispy mushrooms; smoky pimento cheese; deviled egg dip; creamy onion dip; herbed goat cheese dip; whipped eggplant dip; hummus; peach and tomato salad; Caesar salad; mixed greens; Impossible burger; grilled veggie skewers
Alcohol: full bar with a changing selection of wines
Price range: $25-$50 per person, excluding drinks
Hours: 5-10 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays, 5-11 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays, noon-11 p.m. Saturdays, noon-10 p.m. Sundays
Accessibility: fully ADA-compliant
Nearest MARTA station: none
Reservations: yes, via Resy
Address, phone: 680 Hamilton Ave. SE, Atlanta. 770-790-7886
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining critics conduct reviews anonymously. Reservations are not made in their name, nor do they provide restaurants with advance notice about their visits. Our critics always make multiple visits, sample the full range of the menu and pay for all of their meals. AJC dining critics wait at least one month after a new restaurant has opened before visiting.
