Welcome back to Georgianomics. What a week it has been after a ground-shifting election.
In times like these, we’re looking for insights into how people are affording life in Atlanta. What are your tactics to survive and thrive in this economy? Email us at businessnews@ajc.com.
Now, here’s some of what we’ve got in store for you today:
What’s fueling some restaurant chains’ explosive growth
How to get a job in tech
The outlook for online holiday shopping
But first, let’s dive into whatGeorgia under a Democratic governor will look like.
1. What the blue wave means for the ‘No. 1 state for business’ 🌊
Gov. Brian Kemp has bragged for years about Georgia’s top ranking for business by several publications. This year isthe 13th the Peach State has held the title, for instance, in Area Development magazine.
The ranking by site consultants is influenced by factors, including:
Incentives
Skilled labor
“Cooperative and responsive government”
“Overall speed to market.”
Kemp has prioritized attracting large-scale projects, including the Hyundai plant near Savannah and the Audi factory planned for Middle Georgia. 🚗
Metro Atlanta Chamber CEO Katie Kirkpatrick told the AJC foreign investment drives 30%-40% of job creation in metro Atlanta, and it “needs to remain a high priority.” She called incentives and tax credits “important.”
“We should have probably a routine review of credits and incentives … and even removing some that aren’t working well,” she said. But she advocated against “a wholesale wipeout” of incentives.
Kirkpatrick added that a shift toward a balance for small businesses is “not a bad thing, and actually, it could be positive” because they can grow into larger companies.
📦 That’s the share of UPS package deliveries delayed over the holiday season last year. Sandy Springs-based UPS performed better than rival FedEx, which had a delay rate of about 8%, according to a report from LateShipment.com.
🎁 If you order gifts online for the holidays, you might want to get ahead of the game: LateShipment.com forecasts 8-10% of package deliveries will be delayed this year. It said online orders continue to grow, and that means “more delivery promises to keep.”