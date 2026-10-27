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UPS boosts quarterly revenue, raises outlook as it automates operations

The shipping giant increased revenue but saw a decline in profit.
UPS has been working to transform its operations in response to the seismic shifts in its business, increasing automation and pivoting toward shipments and business services that command higher margins. (Nam Y. Huh/AP 2025)
UPS has been working to transform its operations in response to the seismic shifts in its business, increasing automation and pivoting toward shipments and business services that command higher margins. (Nam Y. Huh/AP 2025)
Kelly Yamanouchi
By
11 minutes ago

Sandy Springs-based UPS saw its revenue grow in the third quarter of the year, and boosted its forecast for this year’s financial results as it increasingly automates its operations.

The company brought in nearly $22.9 billion in revenue in the third quarter, up 6.7%, according to financial results reported Tuesday for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

The results came as UPS carried fewer packages, but charged more per package delivered across all categories — particularly international shipments.

The company has been working over the past few years to transform its operations in response to the seismic shifts in its business, increasing automation and pivoting toward shipments and business services that command higher margins.

Looking forward, UPS said it now expects to bring in $25.7 billion in revenue in the fourth quarter, for a total of $92.6 billion in revenue for the year. The company also expects to see better operating profit than it did previously.

The company also reported Tuesday a gain of $33 million from the sale of MD-11 planes. UPS announced early this year the retirement of its entire fleet of 26 MD-11 cargo aircraft, after a fatal crash in November of one of the planes in Louisville, Kentucky.

Fifteen people died as a result of the crash on takeoff from Louisville’s airport, including the three pilots on board and 12 people on the ground.

The MD-11s made up about 9% of its total fleet of aircraft, and the company is replacing them with new Boeing 767s.