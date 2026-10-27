UPS has been working to transform its operations in response to the seismic shifts in its business, increasing automation and pivoting toward shipments and business services that command higher margins. (Nam Y. Huh/AP 2025)

Sandy Springs-based UPS saw its revenue grow in the third quarter of the year, and boosted its forecast for this year’s financial results as it increasingly automates its operations.

The company brought in nearly $22.9 billion in revenue in the third quarter, up 6.7%, according to financial results reported Tuesday for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

The results came as UPS carried fewer packages, but charged more per package delivered across all categories — particularly international shipments.

The company has been working over the past few years to transform its operations in response to the seismic shifts in its business, increasing automation and pivoting toward shipments and business services that command higher margins.