The all-new Frontier Airlines first class seat can soon be yours.
The ultra low-cost carrier opened its inaugural first class reservations Tuesday for flights beginning March 5, 2027.
The Denver-based airline, which has recently risen to the No. 2 spot at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, also announced plans to build six other rows of “extra legroom” seats and install in-seat power in the first eight rows of its fleet.
It’s all part of a larger Frontier strategic shift toward some of the more premium amenities it has historically shunned.
The airline has been known for offering low fares to passengers willing to pay extra for things like snacks and carry-on bags and willing to forgo perks like in-flight Wi-Fi and television screens.