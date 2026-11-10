Business Frontier’s first class seats are nearly here The airline has quickly asserted itself as Atlanta’s No. 2 carrier. Share A Frontier Airlines plane takes off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Thursday, May 28, 2026, in Atlanta. The airline has recently grown into Atlanta's No. 2 carrier. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Emma Hurt 19 minutes ago

The all-new Frontier Airlines first class seat can soon be yours. The ultra low-cost carrier opened its inaugural first class reservations Tuesday for flights beginning March 5, 2027. The Denver-based airline, which has recently risen to the No. 2 spot at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, also announced plans to build six other rows of “extra legroom” seats and install in-seat power in the first eight rows of its fleet. It’s all part of a larger Frontier strategic shift toward some of the more premium amenities it has historically shunned. The airline has been known for offering low fares to passengers willing to pay extra for things like snacks and carry-on bags and willing to forgo perks like in-flight Wi-Fi and television screens.

But Frontier is moving forward with new first class seating as well as an expanded loyalty benefit program and its recent decision to install Starlink satellite Wi-Fi across its fleet in 2027. “We’re listening to our customers, and we’re listening to what they want, and they want more opportunity for premium,” Chief Marketing Officer Bobby Schroeter told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The new seats will also expand the upgrade opportunities participants in the airline’s loyalty program have. However, he said, the plan is to do it all “while keeping Frontier’s low fares at the heart of the experience.”

Frontier Airlines, a budget carrier, is installing first class seats in all of its airplanes. They can be booked for flights starting in March of 2027. (Courtesy of Frontier Airlines) “We’re going from not having Wi-Fi, to having the best Wi-Fi in the sky,” Schroeter said.

“Yes there are things that other carriers have had that we will have now, and there are things actually that we’re leapfrogging carriers on as well, Wi-Fi being one of those.” He declined to detail whether the airline will charge passengers for the service.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines first launched in-flight Wi-Fi in 2008, but now stands apart from many of its industry peers that have opted to ink deals with Starlink. Delta announced earlier this year it will add faster satellite Wi-Fi from the new Amazon Leo service starting in 2028. Frontier says its Starlink will roll out over the course of 2027. Frontier quickly jumped into the No. 2 slot in Atlanta after longtime second-place carrier Southwest made a decision to pull back.

Atlanta is one of Frontier’s largest markets. The airline said it grew its total Atlanta seats for sale by 40% from summer 2025 to summer 2026 with 60 to 65 daily departures.