Costco eyes new store in Gwinnett County

Travis said during a public hearing Monday that he felt it was the “perfect place” for a Costco because there is more than one way to access the property, which should reduce the traffic impact.
“I think we get the best of both worlds,” he said. “They get a great location from us, and we get the halo effect, ideally, and a great employer with a steady workforce there.”
Costco didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Costco currently has 10 locations in metro Atlanta, according to its website, including a new store that opened in Stone Mountain in late August.
Costco is well known for its sprawling stores and bulk-quantity goods. The retailer reported net sales of $297.2 billion for its fiscal year that ended Aug. 30, up about 10% from the prior year.
“Our members continue to show resilience in their spending, and they show a willingness to spend in discretionary areas where they’re seeing exciting new items at great value,” Gary Millerchip, Costco chief financial officer, said on a Sept. 24 earnings call.
Costco also said it has benefited as gas prices have soared amid the war in Iran, because of its on-site gas stations that are known for offering lower prices than many other stations.
“Our gas business has had a record year, driven by members seeking value in Costco’s top-tier gasoline in the face of rising prices,” Ron Vachris, Costco president and CEO, said on the earnings call. “In fiscal year ’26, we saw the penetration of U.S. member households that purchased gas reach an all-time high.”