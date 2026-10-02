Business

Costco eyes new store in Gwinnett County

Lawrenceville officials this week greenlit a new location for the popular retailer.
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A Costco sign at a store in Stone Mountain that opened in late August. The retailer is looking to expand with a new location in Lawrenceville. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
A Costco sign at a store in Stone Mountain that opened in late August. The retailer is looking to expand with a new location in Lawrenceville. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Amy Wenk
By
46 minutes ago

Costco Wholesale is looking to expand again in the metro Atlanta suburbs.

This week, the Lawrenceville City Council approved a rezoning request that would allow the big-box retailer to redevelop a nearly 20-acre property just south of State Route 316.

The Costco membership club would come to 2555 University Parkway, a little more than 2 miles north of Lawrenceville’s City Hall.

The store would span 158,000 square feet, according to documents filed with the city. The project would include a gas station with 32 fuel pumps and 854 parking spaces.

“But don’t plan on picking up rotisserie chicken anytime soon,” Lawrenceville City Council member Randy Travis, a former investigative reporter, said on social media platform Facebook. “This Costco isn’t expected to open until 2028-29, around the same time as the work on 316 is finally finished.”

A rendering of the proposed Costco store in Lawrenceville. (Costco Wholesale/City of Lawrenceville)
A rendering of the proposed Costco store in Lawrenceville. (Costco Wholesale/City of Lawrenceville)

Travis said during a public hearing Monday that he felt it was the “perfect place” for a Costco because there is more than one way to access the property, which should reduce the traffic impact.

“I think we get the best of both worlds,” he said. “They get a great location from us, and we get the halo effect, ideally, and a great employer with a steady workforce there.”

Costco didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Costco currently has 10 locations in metro Atlanta, according to its website, including a new store that opened in Stone Mountain in late August.

This Costco store in Stone Mountain opened in August. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
This Costco store in Stone Mountain opened in August. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Costco is well known for its sprawling stores and bulk-quantity goods. The retailer reported net sales of $297.2 billion for its fiscal year that ended Aug. 30, up about 10% from the prior year.

“Our members continue to show resilience in their spending, and they show a willingness to spend in discretionary areas where they’re seeing exciting new items at great value,” Gary Millerchip, Costco chief financial officer, said on a Sept. 24 earnings call.

Costco also said it has benefited as gas prices have soared amid the war in Iran, because of its on-site gas stations that are known for offering lower prices than many other stations.

“Our gas business has had a record year, driven by members seeking value in Costco’s top-tier gasoline in the face of rising prices,” Ron Vachris, Costco president and CEO, said on the earnings call. “In fiscal year ’26, we saw the penetration of U.S. member households that purchased gas reach an all-time high.”