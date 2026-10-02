Costco eyes new store in Gwinnett County

A Costco sign at a store in Stone Mountain that opened in late August. The retailer is looking to expand with a new location in Lawrenceville. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Lawrenceville officials this week greenlit a new location for the popular retailer.

Lawrenceville officials this week greenlit a new location for the popular retailer.

Costco Wholesale is looking to expand again in the metro Atlanta suburbs.

This week, the Lawrenceville City Council approved a rezoning request that would allow the big-box retailer to redevelop a nearly 20-acre property just south of State Route 316.

The Costco membership club would come to 2555 University Parkway, a little more than 2 miles north of Lawrenceville’s City Hall.

The store would span 158,000 square feet, according to documents filed with the city. The project would include a gas station with 32 fuel pumps and 854 parking spaces.

“But don’t plan on picking up rotisserie chicken anytime soon,” Lawrenceville City Council member Randy Travis, a former investigative reporter, said on social media platform Facebook. “This Costco isn’t expected to open until 2028-29, around the same time as the work on 316 is finally finished.”