Delta delays launch of nonstop service to Riyadh amid attacks on airport

Delta will delay its anticipated nonstop service to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as conflict in the Middle East intensifies.
The Atlanta-based airline said Monday it has postponed the launch of the nonstop service until March.
Delta expected to start the service Oct. 23 but has changed its plans “amid evolving developments in the region,” the company said in a news release Monday.
This follows a deadly attack Saturday by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis on the international airport in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, which killed more than a dozen people and injured hundreds. The airport canceled the majority of its flights Monday, according to FlightAware.com.
“Our customers and employees always come first and continue to guide our operational decisions,” Delta said in the news release. “We remain in close contact with relevant government and aviation partners, including Saudia and Riyadh Air, as we monitor the situation.”
The U.S. Department of State has a Level 3 travel advisory for Saudi Arabia that says: “Reconsider travel to Saudi Arabia due to risk of drone and missile targeting of American interests by Iran and the Iranian-supported Houthis, armed conflict, terrorism, exit bans, and local laws regarding social media activity.”
Delta in recent years has aspired to extend service to Saudi Arabia.
In 2024, the Atlanta-based airline signed an exclusive partnership agreement with Riyadh Air, a Saudi Arabian airline startup. At the time, Delta said investments in Saudi Arabia were “transforming it into a popular and attractive destination for both leisure and business travelers.”
In October 2025, Delta CEO Ed Bastian said it would be the first U.S. airline to launch direct flights to Riyadh.
“It’s going to be fascinating,” Bastian said at the time.
Yet, air travel blogs have reported that early bookings for the route were slow, the AJC reported in September. Delta said at that time it was seeing “increasing interest” from U.S.-based business travelers, tourists and people visiting friends and family.
“Saudi Arabia remains an important market for Delta, and we are committed to serving the Kingdom for the long-term,” Delta said Monday. Customers with affected travel plans are eligible for refunds, the airline added.