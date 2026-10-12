Delta delays launch of nonstop service to Riyadh amid attacks on airport

Delta Air Lines, which is headquartered in Atlanta, postponed the launch of nonstop flight service to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, until March because of the recent Houthi attacks at the Saudi airport. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

The Atlanta airline aimed to start service to the Saudi capital later this month but now has pushed it to March.

The Atlanta airline aimed to start service to the Saudi capital later this month but now has pushed it to March.

Delta will delay its anticipated nonstop service to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as conflict in the Middle East intensifies.

The Atlanta-based airline said Monday it has postponed the launch of the nonstop service until March.

Delta expected to start the service Oct. 23 but has changed its plans “amid evolving developments in the region,” the company said in a news release Monday.

This follows a deadly attack Saturday by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis on the international airport in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, which killed more than a dozen people and injured hundreds. The airport canceled the majority of its flights Monday, according to FlightAware.com.