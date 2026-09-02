Georgianomics: Build or block data centers?

President Donald Trump, weighing in on social media on Monday, said the only reason communities wouldn’t want the facilities is if they wanted “to end up being backwards and poor” and likened data centers to a “Golden Goose.”
Some residents are taking things into their own hands now. Several homeowners near Meta’s massive Newton County data center filed a lawsuit accusing the tech company and others of tainting their water and destroying their rural way of life.
Depending on how you’re feeling, you may want to avoid, or make sure you’re in, Buckhead this morning, because DraftKings is giving away free gas at a BP on Wednesday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. (2193 Peachtree Rd. NW to be exact.)
What’s the occasion, you might ask? DraftKings, one of the heavyweights in online sports betting and daily fantasy sports, is celebrating the first football season that at least one of the company’s offerings is available nationwide.
In Georgia, sports betting is illegal, but residents can play daily fantasy games and use prediction markets.
Former Bulldogs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel will be in attendance at the event. 🏈
Each week, a different member of the team will be the anchor writer of the Georgianomics newsletter. Let’s get to know Mirtha:
Hey y’all! I’ve been on the AJC’s business team since April 2023, covering the region’s Black-, minority- and women-owned businesses, technology, income inequality and workplace issues. Whew. It’s an expansive beat, but one where I get to highlight new voices.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution business reporter Mirtha Donastorg. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
Fun fact: I know rodeo-style barrel racing from my years horseback riding as a teen. 🐎
Those businesses are “in our DNA,” Eloisa Klementich, president and CEO of Invest Atlanta, told me.
But in recent conversations with Black entrepreneurs, I’m hearing things have been harder since the federal push against diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives led many companies to end DEI programs and sometimes shy away from working with Black-owned businesses.
Why might diversity initiatives still be important?
Well, Target rolled back its DEI programs in the wake of Trump’s inauguration.
“It would surprise me if there was a diverse set of decision-makers in the room when that costume was approved,” Ryan Hamilton, an associate professor at Emory University’s Goizueta Business School, told UATL’s Brooke Leigh Howard.
Cheryl Venable serves as the interim president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Cheryl Venable has spent the last 35 years working for the Federal Reserve, going from a fresh college graduate to now serving as the interim president of the Atlanta Fed since Raphael Bostic’s retirement in February.
Venable sat down with the AJC’s Kelly Yamanouchi and shared careertips, her favorite restaurant for a business lunch and more.
Claire McDonough is stepping down as Rivian’s chief financial officer at the end of October. She’s taking a role as CFO of GE Vernova, a global energy technology firm. Cox Enterprises, owner of the AJC, also has about a 3% stake in Rivian.
Another CFO stepping down, this time at Chick-fil-A. Brent Ragsdale will retire at the end of this year after a 36-year career at the company. Kimberly Johnson will become Chick-fil-A’s new CFO starting Oct. 1.
Actors and crew members film a scene in an independent production by Crazy Stone Studio for a vertical film tentatively called "Billionaire Defense Contractor" on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 in Atlanta.
(Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Stat of the week: 83%
That’s the year-over-year increase in the number of independent productions (defined as non-studio projects) filmed in Georgia this past fiscal year.
Part of this increase wasbecause of the passage of House Bill 475, which expanded the types of media that can qualify for film tax credits. This includes vertically filmed shows, which are designed to be watched on a phone, and saw a surge in production last year.
Lee Thomas, the former head of the Georgia Film Office, said she’s seeing crew members dusting off scripts.
“Studio production is down,” Thomas said. “So it’s great to see some locally made projects that have popped up as a result of people having the time to work on their own stuff.”
— From Savannah Sicurella
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