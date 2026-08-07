Business $185M power equipment facility with 1,400 jobs announced for Georgia Company that makes electrical components plans manufacturing plant near Pendergrass, roughly 60 miles northeast of Atlanta. Siemens announced in August 2026 it will invest $185 million into a new Georgia facility in Jackson County, which will employ 1,400 workers. A rendering of the facility was not immediately available. (Courtesy of Siemens USA)

By Zachary Hansen 4 hours ago Share

One of the world’s largest engineering and industrial companies announced Friday it will invest $185 million into a new Georgia facility that will make electrical components. Siemens Corp., the U.S. subsidiary of German manufacturing giant Siemens AG, plans to establish a plant near Pendergrass, which is pending final approvals, according to a news release from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office. The project involves 1,400 employees, making it one of the largest job announcements in Georgia so far this year. Siemens has had a corporate presence in Georgia for 140 years, currently supporting 1,700 employees across two manufacturing facilities and six offices. Kemp said the Pendergrass project highlights the growth opportunities German companies have found in Georgia.

“This latest investment decision is another testament to the strong economic partnership between our state and Germany,” the Republican governor said in the news release. “We are proud to support this next chapter of growth and look forward to the impact of these quality jobs on the Pendergrass community and the surrounding area.” Siemens is Germany’s most valuable publicly traded company, and its business revolves around electrification technology, automation and industrial software. The company’s U.S. branch is the largest employer in Peachtree Corners, where Siemens operates an electrical products facility. Germany is one of Georgia’s most valuable foreign partners, ranking fourth for both imports and exports with about $13 billion in total trade last year. Multiple German companies operate regional headquarters in the Atlanta area, including Porsche and Mercedes-Benz.

Kemp took an economic development trip to Germany and Poland in early 2025, which included a visit to Siemens’ headquarters in Munich.