Business Tyler Perry Studios adds virtual production-enabled soundstage The announcement signals Perry’s push to incorporate more emerging technologies into his namesake campus. A rendering of the digital environment created on the forthcoming virtual production-enabled stage at Tyler Perry Studios. (Courtesy of Tyler Perry Studios)

By Savannah Sicurella 11 minutes ago Share

A new addition is coming to Tyler Perry Studios. The 365-acre campus at Fort McPherson is adding a virtual production-enabled soundstage, according to an announcement from TPS. The stage will combine an LED volume wall, advanced camera tracking and real-time 3D engines to blend physical sets and actors with digital environments. The stage can accommodate all types of productions, from film and television to commercials, music videos, livestreams and immersive experiences, among others. Several film and television projects have passed through Tyler Perry Studios, including “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Coming 2 America.” (Curtis Compton/AJC 2020) TPS is converting one of its existing soundstages into the new facility. The new soundstage is expected to be operational by the end of 2026.

The announcement signals Tyler Perry is pushing to incorporate more emerging technologies into his namesake campus. More than two years ago, he said he would ax an $800 million planned expansion of the studio because of concerns that artificial intelligence would reduce demand for traditional filmmaking. That decision also came during a period of declining production in Atlanta and the United States at large. Tyler Perry stands in front of Tyler Perry Studios. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2019) The announcement emphasizes the stage will keep crews at the center of the process. Changes in workflow and technology typically usher in concerns over jobs. “I’m paying close attention to what these tools can do, and I’m also thinking about the people who make this industry work,” Perry said in a statement. “This collaboration is about moving forward in a way that keeps crews working and traditional production jobs intact while also allowing creatives new ways to build worlds and tell stories for the big and small screens.”

The stage is a partnership with Los Angeles-based Synapse Virtual Production, which operates its flagship virtual production LED stage at Los Angeles Center Studios. Synapse uses AI-supported tools for various aspects of the virtual production workflow, including look development, environment capture and asset iteration, according to the announcement.

Virtual production allows filmmakers to create photoreal, interactive digital environments using an LED wall. Think of it like rear projection for the modern age, or a souped-up version of a green screen. There are a number of benefits to using virtual production. Times Square can be re-created on a soundstage without having to shut down any of the congested junctions. So can a busy airport terminal, the inside of a cave or the surface of another planet. This cuts down on time and money spent building or finding and securing access to these sets, as well as the time and money spent in post-production trying to turn a green or blue screen into these environments. The new TPS stage is not the first virtual production-enabled stage in Atlanta. Trilith Studios’ Lux stage opened in 2022, counting Francis Ford Coppola’s “Megalopolis” as its first production. Perry opened his sprawling campus in 2019 with 12 soundstages and an expansive backlot with replicas of the White House, a suburban subdivision and trailer park, among other sets. It’s larger in acreage than any of the major studios in Los Angeles. Several film and television projects have passed through the studio, including “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Coming 2 America,” and game shows such as “Family Feud” and now “Shark Tank.” Many of Perry’s own projects shoot on the campus, including “Sistas,” “Ruth & Boaz” and “Zatima.”