Business Coca-Cola resumes ‘majority’ of Fairlife U.S. production after cyberattack Coke also said retail availability of the dairy brand has been ‘largely unimpacted.’ Fairlife, which sells filtered milk and protein shakes, is a top brand in Coca-Cola’s portfolio, surpassing $1 billion in annual retail sales in 2022. (Dorothea Degen/AP)

By Amy Wenk 41 minutes ago Share

Coca-Cola said Monday it has resumed “the majority of production” for its dairy brand Fairlife after a ransomware attack that temporarily shut down four U.S. manufacturing facilities. “The company continues working diligently to restore impacted systems and operations,” the Atlanta beverage giant said in a news release. Coca-Cola previously said Fairlife operations in Canada were not affected. Retail availability of Fairlife has been “largely unimpacted” because of the availability of existing inventory, Coke said Monday. The company also said it doesn’t believe the incident will have a material effect on its “financial condition or results of operations.”

Coca-Cola disclosed the cyberattack July 16, saying it temporarily suspended U.S. production of Fairlife after an unauthorized third party accessed a portion of its systems. Last week, a hacker group calling itself Anubis claimed responsibility for the attack and threatened to leak 1 terabyte of confidential data unless its demands were met. The group set a deadline for the morning of Monday, July 27. The status of that alleged threat is not immediately clear. A Coca-Cola spokesperson said the company had no additional information to share.

In a ransomware attack, criminal groups infiltrate computer systems, make data inaccessible and then demand a ransom, typically requiring payment through a cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin, to regain access.