Coca-Cola suspends U.S. production of billion-dollar brand after cyberattack

Fairlife ultra-filtered fat free, whole and chocolate milk are displayed on a grocery shelf in Germantown, N.Y. Fairlife, which uses a specialized filtering process to boost protein and cut sugar and lactose in its milk products, helped spark the modern protein craze that's unfolded alongside the rise of Ozempic and other GLP-1 drugs. (Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images 2024)

Coca-Cola has shut down U.S. production for its dairy brand Fairlife after it was hit by a ransomware attack, the company announced Thursday.

The company said in a statement that it had “identified unauthorized access by a third party to a portion of its systems, including its production-related systems,” and as a result, production in the U.S. is temporarily suspended. However, its operations in Canada have not been impacted.

“The full scope, nature and impacts of the incident are not yet known,” Coca-Cola said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. “Accordingly, the Company has not yet determined whether the incident is reasonably likely to materially affect the Company.”