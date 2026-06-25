Top Coca-Cola leader in its largest market to depart role

A longtime Coca-Cola leader will leave her role overseeing the company’s North American business.
The Atlanta beverage giant said Thursday that Jennifer Mann is stepping down as president of the North America operating unit effective Aug. 1. Mann will stay on as a senior adviser through April 2027.
A successor has not been named. John Murphy, president and chief financial officer, will assume the responsibilities in the interim, according to an announcement.
Jennifer Mann is stepping down from her role as president of Coca-Cola's North America operating unit, the company said Thursday. (Courtesy of Coca-Cola)
“North America is one of the company’s most visible, important and profitable units, which means it’s at the top of the list for leadership review in times of transition,” said Duane Stanford, publisher and editor of trade publication Beverage Digest, noting he doesn’t know the circumstances of the move.
Mann has spent 29 years with Coca-Cola, leading the North America operating unit since January 2023. Coca-Cola said that unit “delivered strong revenue and profit growth” under her leadership. She was also the first woman to hold the role.
“Her people-first legacy remains in the many high-performing teams she’s led across the Coca‑Cola business,” Braun said in the announcement.
Among her prior roles, Mann served as president of Global Ventures, including Costa Coffee and Coca-Cola’s investment in Monster Beverage Corp.
She also spent time as chief people officer, as well as chief of staff for James Quincey, Braun’s predecessor as CEO and the company’s executive chairman.
According to a separation letter, Mann will be eligible for two years of base salary under the company’s severance plan, paid in a lump sum after her separation date. She also will be eligible for an annual incentive award for 2026, contingent on her and the company’s performance, the letter states.
Mann‘s total compensation was about $8 million in 2025, including her base salary, stock awards and options, incentives and other compensation, according to Coca-Cola’s annual proxy statement.