Business Top Coca-Cola leader in its largest market to depart role Jennifer Mann, president of the North America operating unit, is stepping down. (AJC | Source: Getty)

By Amy Wenk 45 minutes ago Share

A longtime Coca-Cola leader will leave her role overseeing the company’s North American business. The Atlanta beverage giant said Thursday that Jennifer Mann is stepping down as president of the North America operating unit effective Aug. 1. Mann will stay on as a senior adviser through April 2027. A successor has not been named. John Murphy, president and chief financial officer, will assume the responsibilities in the interim, according to an announcement. Jennifer Mann is stepping down from her role as president of Coca-Cola's North America operating unit, the company said Thursday. (Courtesy of Coca-Cola) The move comes a few months after Henrique Braun took over as Coke’s CEO in late March. The company has since shuffled several leaders, including naming a new human resources chief and the company’s first chief digital officer.

North America is Coke’s largest operating unit, with $19.6 billion in net revenues last year, according to an April investor presentation. “North America is one of the company’s most visible, important and profitable units, which means it’s at the top of the list for leadership review in times of transition,” said Duane Stanford, publisher and editor of trade publication Beverage Digest, noting he doesn’t know the circumstances of the move. Mann has spent 29 years with Coca-Cola, leading the North America operating unit since January 2023. Coca-Cola said that unit “delivered strong revenue and profit growth” under her leadership. She was also the first woman to hold the role. “Her people-first legacy remains in the many high-performing teams she’s led across the Coca‑Cola business,” Braun said in the announcement.

Among her prior roles, Mann served as president of Global Ventures, including Costa Coffee and Coca-Cola’s investment in Monster Beverage Corp.