Walmart plans to renovate these Georgia stores

Walmart plans to spruce up 13 stores stretching across Georgia by the end of the year.
The big-box retailer said Thursday it is part of a nationwide effort to revamp 650 locations. The Peach State renovations will extend from Blairsville to Jesup, including metro Atlanta locations such as Woodstock and Snellville.
Walmart says the improvements include wider aisles, updated layouts and expanded assortments with more eye-catching displays. The pharmacies and vision centers will be refreshed. Modern signage, improved parking and landscaping are also planned.
There will also be expanded pick-up and delivery services.
The renovations come as Walmart reported U.S. e-commerce sales were up 27% in the fourth quarter of 2025, with sales through store-fulfilled delivery methods growing more than 50%.
“We’re increasingly leveraging stores as digital fulfillment nodes to move inventory faster and more efficiently than ever before,” John Rainey, chief financial officer for Walmart, said in a February earnings call.
David Guggina, president and CEO of Walmart U.S., called e-commerce and physical stores an interconnected system, “so we are making further investments in our store network,” he said.
Walmart didn’t say how much it plans to invest in the Georgia renovations. But the retailer said it has spent close to $1 billion on store upgrades in the state over the past five years.
Here is the full list of stores planned for renovation:
- Augusta Walmart Supercenter, 3338 Wrightsboro Road
- Blairsville Walmart Supercenter, 2257 Highway 515
- Commerce Walmart Supercenter, 30983 Highway 441 S.
- Cordele Walmart Supercenter, 1215 E. 16th Ave.
- Grovetown Walmart Neighborhood Market, 5303a Wrightsboro Road
- Hinesville Walmart Neighborhood Market, 801a E. General Stewart Way
- Jesup Walmart Supercenter, 1100 N. First St.
- LaGrange Walmart Supercenter, 803 New Franklin Road
- Loganville Walmart Supercenter, 4221 Atlanta Highway
- Oakwood Walmart Supercenter, 3875 Mundy Mill Road
- Rincon Walmart Supercenter, 434 S. Columbia Ave.
- Snellville Walmart Neighborhood Market, 2912 W. Main St.
- Woodstock Walmart Supercenter, 12182 Highway 92