Business Walmart plans to renovate these Georgia stores The retailer says it will upgrade 650 stores nationwide, including 13 in the Peach State. Walmart plans to renovate 13 Georgia stores this year. The improvements will expand product assortment and add new displays, the retailer says. (Courtesy of Walmart)

By Amy Wenk 1 hour ago Share

Walmart plans to spruce up 13 stores stretching across Georgia by the end of the year. The big-box retailer said Thursday it is part of a nationwide effort to revamp 650 locations. The Peach State renovations will extend from Blairsville to Jesup, including metro Atlanta locations such as Woodstock and Snellville.

Walmart says the improvements include wider aisles, updated layouts and expanded assortments with more eye-catching displays. The pharmacies and vision centers will be refreshed. Modern signage, improved parking and landscaping are also planned. There will also be expanded pick-up and delivery services. The renovations come as Walmart reported U.S. e-commerce sales were up 27% in the fourth quarter of 2025, with sales through store-fulfilled delivery methods growing more than 50%. “We’re increasingly leveraging stores as digital fulfillment nodes to move inventory faster and more efficiently than ever before,” John Rainey, chief financial officer for Walmart, said in a February earnings call.

David Guggina, president and CEO of Walmart U.S., called e-commerce and physical stores an interconnected system, “so we are making further investments in our store network,” he said.