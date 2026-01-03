Delta, other airlines cancel Caribbean flights amid ‘ongoing military activity’

A Copa Airlines plane takes off from Simon Bolivar International Airport in Maiquetia, Venezuela, on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, days after the government revoked operating rights for international airlines that suspended flights following a warning from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration. (Cristian Hernandez/AP 2025)

The FAA warned all commercial and private U.S. pilots that the airspace over Venezuela and the small island nation of Curacao off its coast was off limits “due to safety-of-flight risks associated with ongoing military activity,” The Associated Press reported Saturday.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines joined other U.S. airlines Saturday morning in canceling Caribbean flights to comply with FAA airspace closures amid “ongoing military activity” in Venezuela.

Impact at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as of Saturday morning included 15 canceled flights to and from San Juan, Puerto Rico, eight cancellations to and from Aruba and six to and from St. Thomas, according to flight tracking service FlightAware.

Delta said customers would be notified of cancellations via the Fly Delta app.

Atlanta’s second-largest carrier, Frontier Airlines, is offering a travel waiver for Jan. 3-4 flights to five Caribbean destinations.

In 2019, the U.S. government prohibited all American carriers from flying to and from Venezuela.