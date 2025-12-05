Business OSHA cites construction firm for violations after death at Qcells site OSHA investigation was triggered by a man’s death in May in a portion of the solar panel factory that is under construction. A new solar manufacturing plant owned by Qcells is under construction in Cartersville. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Federal investigators probing a man’s death earlier this year at the construction site of Qcells’ second Georgia solar factory have cited and fined a contractor there for “serious violations,” including exposing workers to “asphyxiation hazards.” On Thursday, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued a citation against Hyoungwon E&C America Inc., finding the company failed to protect employees from nitrogen gas exposure at the construction site about 50 miles from Atlanta, near Cartersville. The agency also proposed a fine of $20,522 against the company, which has 15 days to pay or contest the findings.

The investigation stems from a worker’s death that occurred at the Qcells site this May. He was identified by the Bartow County Coroner’s Office at the time as Marion Jose Rugama, 33, of Norcross. In May, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported local fire authorities found the man with no pulse on top of a tank where oxygen concentrations were recorded at just 15% — too low to breathe. The incident occurred on part of the site that is under construction — not the portion of the site that was producing solar panels. A spokesman for Hyoungwon declined to comment on the violations, and it was unclear whether the company was still involved in building the Qcells factory. Qcells, which has not been cited for violations from this incident,also did not immediately comment on the findings said in a statement that the “tragic loss of life at the Qcells’ Cartersville facility this past summer has weighed heavily on everyone involved.” “The company has worked closely with all relevant authorities investigating the accident, as the safety and well-being (of) our employees and contractors is our number one priority,” a Qcells spokesperson added.

OSHA also cited Hyoungwon for not providing “effective information and training on hazards related to nitrogen gas and oxygen-deficient atmospheres.” It’s not clear what the nitrogen on site was used for, but breathing high concentrations of the odorless gas, combined with low oxygen levels, presents a risk of suffocation.