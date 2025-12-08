Business Medical company announces expansion in Columbus with 480 jobs BioTouch plans to invest $12.5 million over the next four years. BioTouch, a company that manufactures medical testing kits, announced an expansion to its Columbus operations in December 2025. This is a courtesy photo of BioTouch's sample collection products. (Courtesy of BioTouch)

A medical logistics company that makes health care kits announced an expansion plan for its Columbus operations, which will add 480 new jobs to the region. BioTouch said last week it will invest $12.5 million to expand two existing facilities in Columbus over the next four years, according to a news release. The Connecticut-based firm specializes in making, storing and transporting medical kits across the globe.

Rob Coyle, CEO of BioTouch, said in the release that the company’s expansion is driven by the skilled workforce and 20-year history fostered in Georgia’s second-largest city. RELATED Industry shaped Georgia’s second-largest city. Change now defines it. “Expanding in Columbus has been a pivotal chapter in our growth story,” Coyle said. “Columbus isn’t just where we operate — it’s where we fulfill our purpose: To touch lives and improve outcomes.” BioTouch first established a presence in Columbus in 2005 and currently employs about 390 workers. Its two facilities in the area manufacture kits for medical testing and sample collection. BioTouch, a company that manufactures medical testing kits, announced an expansion to its Columbus operations in December 2025. This is a courtesy photo of BioTouch's sample collection products. (Courtesy of BioTouch)

Gov. Brian Kemp celebrated the announcement, saying BioTouch is choosing “to double down” on Georgia because of the state’s business-friendly policies.