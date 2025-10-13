Business

Delta rents out Mercedes-Benz Stadium for its Centennial Bash

It’s the ‘capstone event’ of a centennial year that didn’t go exactly as the airline had planned.
Children play during the Delta Centennial Bash employee and family celebration, bringing its 100th year to a close at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. About 35,000 showed up for the all-day event that featured Ludacris, Yacht Rock Revue and Thomas Rhett. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
Children play during the Delta Centennial Bash employee and family celebration, bringing its 100th year to a close at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. About 35,000 showed up for the all-day event that featured Ludacris, Yacht Rock Revue and Thomas Rhett. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

It’s not every day that you attend a concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta and have the ability to wander freely.

From VIP lounges to swanky club-level bar seats, out on the turf and up into the stands, 35,000 Delta Air Lines employees and their families had the run of the place Saturday for the company’s Centennial Bash.

In an amped-up version of its annual Boulevard Bash employee and family event, the Atlanta-based company rented out the stadium and let the free food and drink flow.

RELATED
PHOTOS: Delta celebrates 100 years with gala in Atlanta

“Everybody’s a VIP,” said Annika McKinney, managing director of global events and planning who managed the event.

Employees from across the world were invited to fly in.

Ludacris performs during the Delta Centennial Bash, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
Ludacris performs during the Delta Centennial Bash, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

The day marked the “capstone event” of the centennial year, CEO Ed Bastian told the AJC.

Boulevard Bash happens annually, normally closing down parking lots and streets at Delta’s campus near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. But for this centennial year they took it up a notch.

Instead of just one headliner (previous names have included Pitbull, One Republic and Zac Brown Band), this year’s daylong celebration featured three with Georgia ties: Ludacris, Thomas Rhett and Yacht Rock Revue.

It was the largest event left on the birthday calendar for the Atlanta-based company, which was expecting a 100th year much different from what has come to pass.

It did kick off the year with a splash at Las Vegas’ Sphere, presenting its vision for the future of travel and setting its sights on being one of the world’s most recognizable brands.

As planned, the company did host a massive Atlanta gala and screening at the Fox Theatre of its new documentary all about its history. It’s the first U.S. airline to reach the year 100.

Delta employees and family walk through an interactive museum during the Delta Centennial Bash. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
Delta employees and family walk through an interactive museum during the Delta Centennial Bash. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

But rather than the most profitable year ever that Bastian had forecast, 2025 saw the airline having to cut back flight capacity and freeze hiring, as the industry reeled from the effects of the Trump administration’s trade war on travel demand.

Delta did see demand and revenues bounce back in the latest quarter and expects a strong finish to the year. Flight attendant hiring is also back.

But it’s too soon to say if it will be able to break that elusive profitability record next year, Bastian previously told the AJC.

Boulevard Bash dates back to another even more turbulent time in the company’s history: its emergence from bankruptcy.

RELATED
Delta turns 100: It all started with the boll weevil

The tradition is nearing its 20th year, McKinney said.

“It’s just an opportunity to thank our loved ones for all the time and the commitment and the dedication we put into Delta every day” she said, calling it “core” to the company culture.

Among the more than 75,000 registered for the free event were 3,000 retirees, she said.

McKinney’s team is already working on next year’s “Bash,” though it will be back to normal and back on campus again.

“It’ll be great to have a little normalcy next year,” Bastian said.

A Delta employee poses during the Delta Centennial Bash. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
A Delta employee poses during the Delta Centennial Bash. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
Fans cheer as Ludacris performs during the Delta bash, bringing the airline's centennial year to a close. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
Fans cheer as Ludacris performs during the Delta bash, bringing the airline's centennial year to a close. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

About the Author

As a business reporter, Emma Hurt leads coverage of the Atlanta airport, Delta Air Lines, UPS, Norfolk Southern and other travel and logistics companies. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution she worked as an editor and Atlanta reporter for Axios, a politics reporter for WABE News and a business reporter for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

More Stories

The Latest

Rowen Convergence Center

2,000-acre Rowen bioscience campus announces first buildings. Take a look.

Georgia firm makes $2B bet AI and automation can transform farming

‘We’re coming for your jobs,’ California says of Atlanta’s film industry

Keep Reading

Monday madness guide: Falcons, Hawks to bring traffic to downtown Atlanta

Get ready for Atlanta Pride with parties, special cocktails and drag performances

Time is ticking as Dogwood Festival seeks $179K more to survive in 2026

Featured

Mayoral Election - Public Safety

Council president race highlights politics of policing in Atlanta

Why some Atlantans are saying ‘Hello’ again, or for first time, to landlines

I-85’s landmark piano in the sky to come down ahead of music shop’s move