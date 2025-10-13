Delta rents out Mercedes-Benz Stadium for its Centennial Bash

Children play during the Delta Centennial Bash employee and family celebration, bringing its 100th year to a close at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. About 35,000 showed up for the all-day event that featured Ludacris, Yacht Rock Revue and Thomas Rhett. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

It’s the ‘capstone event’ of a centennial year that didn’t go exactly as the airline had planned.

“Everybody’s a VIP,” said Annika McKinney, managing director of global events and planning who managed the event.

In an amped-up version of its annual Boulevard Bash employee and family event, the Atlanta-based company rented out the stadium and let the free food and drink flow.

From VIP lounges to swanky club-level bar seats, out on the turf and up into the stands, 35,000 Delta Air Lines employees and their families had the run of the place Saturday for the company’s Centennial Bash.

It’s not every day that you attend a concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta and have the ability to wander freely.

Employees from across the world were invited to fly in.

Ludacris performs during the Delta Centennial Bash, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

The day marked the "capstone event" of the centennial year, CEO Ed Bastian told the AJC. Boulevard Bash happens annually, normally closing down parking lots and streets at Delta's campus near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. But for this centennial year they took it up a notch.

Instead of just one headliner (previous names have included Pitbull, One Republic and Zac Brown Band), this year’s daylong celebration featured three with Georgia ties: Ludacris, Thomas Rhett and Yacht Rock Revue.