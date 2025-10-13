Delta rents out Mercedes-Benz Stadium for its Centennial Bash
It’s the ‘capstone event’ of a centennial year that didn’t go exactly as the airline had planned.
Children play during the Delta Centennial Bash employee and family celebration, bringing its 100th year to a close at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. About 35,000 showed up for the all-day event that featured Ludacris, Yacht Rock Revue and Thomas Rhett. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
It’s not every day that you attend a concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta and have the ability to wander freely.
From VIP lounges to swanky club-level bar seats, out on the turf and up into the stands, 35,000Delta Air Lines employees and their families had the run of the place Saturday for the company’s Centennial Bash.
In an amped-up version of its annual Boulevard Bash employee and family event, the Atlanta-based company rented out the stadium and let the free food and drink flow.
“Everybody’s a VIP,” said Annika McKinney, managing director of global events and planning who managed the event.
Employees from across the world were invited to fly in.
Ludacris performs during the Delta Centennial Bash, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
The day marked the “capstone event” of the centennial year, CEO Ed Bastian told the AJC.
Boulevard Bash happens annually, normally closing down parking lots and streets at Delta’s campus near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. But for this centennial year they took it up a notch.
Instead of just one headliner (previous names have included Pitbull, One Republic and Zac Brown Band), this year’s daylong celebration featured three with Georgia ties: Ludacris, Thomas Rhett and Yacht Rock Revue.
It was the largest event left on the birthday calendar for the Atlanta-based company, which was expecting a 100th year much different from what has come to pass.
It did kick off the year with a splash at Las Vegas’ Sphere, presenting its vision for the future of travel and setting its sights on being one of the world’s most recognizable brands.
As planned, the company did host a massive Atlanta gala and screening at the Fox Theatre of its new documentary all about its history. It’s the first U.S. airline to reach the year 100.
Delta employees and family walk through an interactive museum during the Delta Centennial Bash. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
As a business reporter, Emma Hurt leads coverage of the Atlanta airport, Delta Air Lines, UPS, Norfolk Southern and other travel and logistics companies. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution she worked as an editor and Atlanta reporter for Axios, a politics reporter for WABE News and a business reporter for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
