Craig Miller, pioneer of Georgia’s film industry, dies at 69

A familiar pattern emerges when industry professionals talk about Miller. He is often one of the first people they meet when they either become involved in the film industry or move to Georgia from other cities. This includes Brennen Dicker, the executive director of Georgia State University’s Creative Media Industries Institute, who moved to Atlanta from Chicago.

“Whether he’s talking to you or me or anyone, he would spend the time to learn and listen to you,” Dicker said. “We’re so busy and focused on what’s happening next. And he would take the time to focus on you.”

Miller was born in 1956 in Richmond, Virginia, and soon became the eldest of three boys. At the age of 10 he moved with his family to Georgia, where he became involved in the Columbus theater. This was his gateway into the world of production — it wasn’t with messing around with a Super 8 or working at a video store. It was through acting.

He graduated from the University of Georgia and took a job with American Family Life Assurance Co., now known as Aflac, working in their production department.

He then moved to Atlanta and began working with another company that didn’t suit him. He knew it was time to do something different, so he opened his own company. This was always his dream, Carolyn Miller said.

His first client was Callaway Gardens, the sprawling gardens and resort in Pine Mountain. Carolyn Miller calls the further growth of the company a “faith journey” — doors kept opening as he prayed for new opportunities.

Evans said Miller always represented what you wanted to become as an independent producer.

“I’ve been proud to see his development as an independent producer, really living the dream he had over 30 years ago to create a space in the state of Georgia where independent creators can flourish and be a part of the film and entertainment ecosystem,” Evans said.

Miller worked relentlessly to support his family and their endeavors, Carolyn Miller said. They chose to live on one income so Carolyn could stay home with their children, which was important to them. His kids had braces, cars and all graduated from university without debt.

“If he had to refinance the house or whatever he had to do, he never changed his business model,” Ben Miller said. “He never tried to upcharge people. He was going to do right by his clients and by the people that worked for him, even if it came at a personal sacrifice.”

Miller’s upbringing and personality gave him a useful skill in the political arena: He knew how to speak with and relate to lawmakers from more rural Georgia towns. Dicker, who is from Colorado, joked and said it’s not quite the same when he tries to do it.

“He had this ability to transcend, you know, urban and rural city, which was amazing to watch,” Dicker said.

His family intends to continue Craig Miller Productions. In honor of Miller, GPP and his family are establishing a memorial scholarship fund to benefit future student leaders in film. It fits with his ethos, his son said, which was all about giving people a shot and growing Georgia’s film industry.

“That’s what gave him joy. Helping other people,” Ben Miller said. “He didn’t do it so he could get the next job. He didn’t have an ulterior motive. He helped people because it genuinely made him happy. Helping Georgia film made him happy.”

