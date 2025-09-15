Trilith teams up with comedy hitmaker to expand focus beyond blockbusters

Trilith Studios wants to embrace creators, brands and other complementary businesses, in addition to supporting more traditional film and television productions. (Courtesy of Trilith Studios)

In a move that expands its focus beyond producing blockbusters, Fayetteville’s Trilith Studios will become home to a new hub for teen-focused comedy production company American High.

Trilith, home for years to Marvel Studios projects and other tentpole features, has faced the same industry headwinds other studio campuses have faced. The somewhat steady stream of tentpoles from Marvel, Disney, and other major studios that kept Atlanta crews and vendors employed for at least a decade has either moved overseas or evaporated entirely. Work is still happening across Atlanta, but it’s a fraction of what it was years beforehand.

The goal for American High South, as the new outfit is called, is to generate four productions per year starting in the first quarter of 2026.

The partnership will allow American High, which has found success in provocative comedies like “Big Time Adolescence” and “Prom Dates,” to scale its output and expand its slate by tapping into Trilith’s production technologies and facilities, according to a news release. It also guarantees Trilith a steady slate of productions occupying its stages.

In a move that expands its focus beyond producing blockbusters, Fayetteville’s Trilith Studios will become home to a new hub for teen-focused comedy production company American High.

American High was founded in 2017 by screenwriter and director Jeremy Garelick, whose most recent project, “Rolling Loud,” shot in Atlanta earlier this year. It’s known for producing films by first-time filmmakers set at American high schools. These include Pete Davidson-fronted “Big Time Adolescence” and R-rated Hulu comedies “Crush” and “Summer of 69,” along with more than a dozen other titles mostly aimed toward streaming platforms.

In recent years, the company has also expanded to producing short-form skits across multiple brands on TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat. The production value on these is cheekily lower than their feature films, enabling them to blend in with more grassroots content creation across the platforms.

The company is based out of Liverpool, New York, where Garelick bought a former high school building for $1 million and turned it into a production and post-production studio with a nonprofit media production training program. American High’s larger projects are eligible for tax credits under New York’s incentive program, which can go up to 40%.

American High will occupy office space at Trilith. The two entities haven’t discussed whether American High will receive lower rates on its soundstages relative to outside productions, Patterson said. But Trilith works with filmmakers to meet their needs. If it’s a low-budget film, they’ll support them in facilities that don’t cost as much, he said. If it’s a higher-budget film, they have bigger facilities to house them.