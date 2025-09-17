Business New Sandy Springs fitness club allows for workouts near your workplace Life Time Perimeter expects steady business from office workers looking to escape the daily grind by breaking a sweat. The Life Time Perimeter athletic club in Sandy Springs opened in August and is the ninth metro Atlanta location for the fitness chain. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Many office cliches and sayings relate to exercise. It’s common to “hit the ground running” and “embrace the struggle” while making sure to “go the extra mile.” Just make sure to “pull your weight” and “don’t drop the ball.”

Decatur native grows a fitness empire around seniors The overlap between workplace and workout mindsets is not accidental, and it’s something fitness clubs around metro Atlanta see as an important relationship — and a critical source of clientele. Life Time Fitness in August opened its ninth Atlanta area location in the Concourse at Landmark Center in Sandy Springs, a campus defined by the recognizable King and Queen buildings. Life Time leadership said it’s a layup to locate a fitness center near populated workplace centers, especially as the return-to-office movement gains momentum. Life Time Fitness in August opened its ninth Atlanta area location in the Concourse at Landmark Center in Sandy Springs, a campus defined by the recognizable King and Queen buildings. Life Time leadership said it’s a layup to locate a fitness center near populated workplace centers, especially as the return-to-office movement gains momentum. “We are an amenity, but the campus itself is an amenity for everyone that operates here as well,” said John Kukkonen, club leader at Life Time Perimeter. The Life Time Perimeter athletic club on the campus of the King and Queen buildings in Sandy Springs occupies the space that was the longtime home of the Atlanta Athletic Club. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

On-site gyms are common in many of Atlanta’s office buildings. For those without dedicated workout space, large corporate campuses like the King and Queen’s Concourse often have an athletic club nearby. On-site gyms are common in many of Atlanta’s office buildings. For those without dedicated workout space, large corporate campuses like the King and Queen’s Concourse often have an athletic club nearby.

Before Life Time’s new center at 8 Concourse Parkway, the site was the longtime home of the Concourse Athletic Club, which served a similar niche. Life Time’s development arm acquired the property for $13.6 million in November 2023, planning to overhaul the shuttered athletic club into a modern Life Time location. Atlanta’s luxe office market is like musical chairs, slowly losing seats The process was more extensive than Kukkonen initially expected, especially since some aspects of the 35-year-old Concourse Athletic Club building’s design hadn’t stood the test of time. Outdated aspects of luxury like carpeted locker rooms are no more. “The building itself, which is such a unique shape — that was kept intact,” he said. “Most everything on the inside got a complete face-lift.” “The building itself, which is such a unique shape — that was kept intact,” he said. “Most everything on the inside got a complete face-lift.” Treadmills at the new Life Time Perimeter athletic club in Sandy Springs allow for workers in nearby offices to break a sweat over their lunch break, before work or after work. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) The newly opened, 79,000-square-foot Life Time Perimeter is designed to appeal to all types of workout and athletic enthusiasts. The three-story club boasts an indoor and outdoor pool, dedicated spaces for classes like yoga and Pilates alongside courts for squash, tennis and pickleball. The Atlanta Athletic Club’s central basketball courts are now an expansive floor filled with exercise machines and weights.

Coworking space is also a new fixture at some Life Time locations, proving a coffee shoplike atmosphere to answer emails or type memos between workouts. Monthly memberships are advertised at $279. Coworking space is also a new fixture at some Life Time locations, proving a coffee shoplike atmosphere to answer emails or type memos between workouts. Monthly memberships are advertised at $279. Is it a kitchen? A supermarket? A craft room? No, it’s Newell’s Atlanta HQ. While services like these are designed to appeal to office workers, office operators say proximity to athletic clubs, restaurants and other amenities is vital to staying competitive. “Today’s tenants expect more than just office space — they’re looking for environments that enhance well-being, productivity and a sense of community,” said Carl Kuehner III, chair of Building and Land Technology, which oversees Concourse at Landmark Center. “In a competitive market, these amenities not only attract and retain top talent but also signal to employees that their well-being is a priority, making the workplace worth the commute.” “Today’s tenants expect more than just office space — they’re looking for environments that enhance well-being, productivity and a sense of community,” said Carl Kuehner III, chair of Building and Land Technology, which oversees Concourse at Landmark Center. “In a competitive market, these amenities not only attract and retain top talent but also signal to employees that their well-being is a priority, making the workplace worth the commute.” The Life Time Perimeter athletic club has courts for tennis, squash and pickleball, as well as indoor and outdoor pools. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Kukkonen said customers come in clear waves, often surging before and after typical office work hours. He said there’s a cluster of lunch-hour devotees who take their workplace break by breaking a sweat in the pool.