Business Helping people find work after prison could be a boon to Georgia’s economy The benefits of second-chance hiring are wide-reaching, experts said. Mark Haynes and Michael Clark, two Georgia men who found successful employment after being released from incarceration. (Contributed)

Mark Haynes was incarcerated for four years. But he put that time to good use, earning multiple certifications related to dog grooming and training and for veterinary assistance. Haynes was able to find employment almost immediately after getting out in February. Currently, he works as an independent contractor in training and animal waste. But Haynes was fortunate.

Finding work often doesn’t come easy — if at all — for many formerly incarcerated Georgians. “I’m proud that I’ve been able to hit the ground running,” Haynes said. Formerly incarcerated individuals face unemployment rates about five times the national average. Georgia has more than 4 million adults with some form of criminal history and the highest correctional control rate of any state, according to Beyond the Box, an initiative focused on education access for this group.

Often, the stigma an individual’s record follows them after their sentence is over, which can make getting a job difficult, experts say.

The problem isn’t limited to Georgia. According to Maha Jweied, CEO of the Responsible Business Initiative for Justice, 1 in 3 Americans has a record, and their underemployment costs the U.S. economy $87 billion per year. “It’s a huge drain on our society not to employ from this community,” Jweied said. Many formerly incarcerated people are rejected from jobs for having a record, something up to 94% of employers screen for, according to the advocacy group Clean Slate Initiative. “People with backgrounds are the kind of marginalized group that nobody really wants to talk about in terms of pure numbers of unemployment,” said Tiffany Kirk, executive director of Common Good Atlanta. Common Good provides currently and formerly incarcerated individuals with access to higher education. Recently, the group received a federal Bureau of Justice Assistance grant to promote second-chance hiring.

Second-chance hiring is defined as “offering fair and equal job opportunities to individuals with criminal records.” It’s key to tackling recidivism — a relapse into criminal behavior — and post-release unemployment. Barriers to reentry Having a record reduces employer callbacks by up to 50%, according to research from Northwestern University. Often, individuals aren’t given a chance to explain themselves. Barriers to second chance employment aren’t just cultural or personal prejudice — many are codified. Federal and state governments around the U.S. have thousands of licensing restrictions — which can vary by state — based on criminal records. In 2015, former Gov. Nathan Deal increased second chance opportunities in Georgia by “banning the box,” removing criminal record disclosure questions on public sector job applications. Private businesses can, and often do, require these disclosures.

Today, 37 states and Washington, D.C., ban the box in some way. Some have extended it to college applications, though Georgia has not. Reducing recidivism According to Beyond the Box, Georgia’s recidivism rate is 50%. Having a job can reduce recidivism by half or more, according to various analyses. Having a degree also significantly reduces recidivism, studies have shown. Unemployment can be as high as 75% in the years immediately after release, according to the Second Chance Business Coalition.

With their recent grant, Common Good plans to support second-chance hiring through early intervention. A reentry coordinator will work with individuals before their release to match them with employment or education opportunities and other support, Kirk explained. Some facilities will offer workshops on conflict resolution, financial wellness and professional etiquette. “Giving someone a job is one of the best ways we can increase public safety, because now you’ve got somebody that is able to contribute to their community in a meaningful way,” Kirk said. Creating a path Like Haynes, Michael Clark also took classes while incarcerated. After getting out, he got a warehouse job through his dad’s friend. More than five years later, he still works there and recently was promoted. However, he has been rejected by other companies. Many formerly incarcerated people face even more limited opportunities — unable to get any job at all — but Haynes and Clark hope that will change.

“America is a land of second chances,” Haynes said. A common misconception about second-chance workers is they’re lazy or a risk to their co-workers. “What I have found is that they are some of the hardest working and most dedicated workforce because someone gives them a chance,” Kirk said. More than 80% of human resources and business leaders say second-chance hires perform the same or better than other employees, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “We want to stay out and provide for our family and really try to make a life for ourselves,” Clark said.

Haynes encourages employers to look past stereotypes. “Don’t shut the curtain before you give somebody an opportunity to prove themselves,” he said. “That stigma is hard to dispel, and the only thing that I can think is the best remedy to that is people get out, like myself, and prove ‘em wrong,” Haynes said. Clark encourages employers not to use blanket policies, such as denying any applicant with any felony, and to consider whether the offense would actually interfere with the work. Employers can reap other benefits from second chance hiring, such as the federal Work Opportunity Tax Credit for hiring individuals from groups — including ex-felons — who face “significant barriers to employment.”

Second-chance workers also have lower turnover, according to Jweied, which can save companies thousands in recruitment, hiring and training costs. “The gratitude and the desire to maintain employment is very great in this particular community because of all the hurdles that exist out there,” Jweied said. Additionally, second chance hiring is an often overlooked aspect of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, both Jweied and Kirk said. “Hiring someone with a background is the highest demonstration of being inclusive,” Kirk said. Another potential benefit is a better economy for all. Barriers to second-chance employment cost Georgia’s economy $1 billion per year, according to Beyond the Box.