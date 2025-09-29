Business Gopher tortoise protection just hit a key milestone in Georgia. Is it enough? The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says it has secured permanent protection for 65 of the state’s 125 known, viable gopher tortoise populations. A female gopher tortoise, about 20 years old, makes her way through the weeds and grass at the Joseph W. Jones Ecological Research Center near Newton, Ga. (ToddStone/AP)

The fate of the gopher tortoise, Georgia's state reptile and the only land tortoise in the eastern U.S., has worried conservationists for decades. Habitat loss and other factors have pushed populations of the gentle, plodding creatures down by an estimated 80% between the 1800s and late 1990s, according to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service surveys. Now, Georgia wildlife officials say the state has reached a milestone in its push to protect the animals, even as some environmental groups say more needs to be done to avoid extinction.

On Sept. 24, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said it had reached its goal of securing permanent protection on lands where 65 of the 125 known, viable populations of gopher tortoises in the state reside. Conserving the tortoises' habitat — from southern pine forests to coastal grasslands and dunes — is key to their survival. Reaching the benchmark, DNR Commissioner Walter Rabon said, is the product of a "collaborative approach" to wildlife protection Georgia started a decade ago. "We're incredibly proud of the success of these conservation efforts," Rabon said in a statement. Gopher tortoises inhabit sandy terrain across the Southeast, from southern South Carolina to Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, eastern Louisiana and the Florida peninsula. They are considered a "keystone species" that help ensure other critters in their native ecosystems survive. The large burrows they dig are used by the federally threatened eastern indigo snake, along with more than 300 other species.

Interns conducted gopher tortoise monitoring in 2011, which included locating, measuring and marking burrows at The Nature Conservancy's Charles Harrold Preserve in eastern Georgia. The threatened gopher tortoise (Gopherus polyphemus) is considered a keystone species because its burrows provide shelter for hundreds of other animal species. (Photo: ©2011 Karine Aigner)

The tortoises are listed as threatened by the federal government in western Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi. The designation means the species are likely to become endangered in the future, and affords the animals heightened protection. In Georgia and the rest of their range, the animals are guarded by state law. In 2011, the federal government found it was warranted to designate the tortoises as threatened in Georgia and other parts of their eastern territory. But the move was never finalized, at least in part because other species were in more dire need, the FWS says. Then in 2022, the federal agency made a controversial move to withdraw the gopher tortoise as a candidate for listing. The FWS said at the time more recent species assessments revealed the extra protections weren't needed. During the back and forth, more than 30 Georgia agencies, conservation groups, companies, private foundations and landowners began their own quest to save the reptiles. It became known as the Gopher Tortoise Conservation Initiative. This newly hatched baby gopher tortoise was found on the Moody Forest Natural Area during a recent tortoise survey. (Tom Sayward/Georgia Department of Natural Resources) The initiative aimed to protect 65 tortoise populations in the state. According to DNR, research showed that was the magic number to ensure the animals' long-term survival in the Peach State. With a mix of land acquisitions, conservation easements and other tools, the project hit its goal last week. The 65th piece of the puzzle, a 1,210-acre tract of land south of Cordele, was secured through an agreement with the USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service. The owner of the land, Austin McKinney of Newnan, said the property has been in his family for at least 100 years.