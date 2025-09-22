Atlanta-based PrizePicks sells majority stake for $1.6B to lottery operator

The sale effectively values PrizePicks at $2.5 billion, but that evaluation could increase further. Allwyn said if PrizePicks meets certain undisclosed performance metrics over the next three years, additional cash considerations could increase PrizePicks’ value to nearly $4.2 billion.

PrizePicks has emerged as one of the most-downloaded daily fantasy sports apps since its founding in 2015. Its platform, which will remain a standalone brand within Allwyn, is currently available in 45 states .

This is a rendering of PrizePicks' future headquarters at the Star Metals office building in Atlanta. (Courtesy of PrizePicks)

Stepan Dlouhy, chief investment officer of Allwyn, said the company has been aggressively working to expand into the U.S. It acquired the operator of the Illinois lottery in 2023 and subsequently acquired a majority stake in co-working office space operator IWG last year.

“The United States gaming and entertainment market has always been a compelling opportunity, and our focus has been on finding the right entry points,” Dlouhy said in the release. “PrizePicks fits perfectly into our vision of shaping the future of mass market casual digital entertainment and is poised for further strong growth.”

Adam Wexler, PrizePicks’ co-founder and a Sandy Springs native, will continue to serve as a member of the PrizePicks board of directors. He said that with Allwyn’s backing that PrizePicks will “accelerate our vision and bring our games to even more players on a much bigger stage.”

In the release, PrizePicks said it reported $339 million in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in the 12 months ended in June, with revenue growth in that period of 60%.

