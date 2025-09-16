Business At long last: CBS’ first Atlanta newsroom wraps debut broadcast To build a newsroom from scratch, the station has hired 50 people in just five weeks CBS News Atlanta debuted its first newscast on Sept. 15, 2025 at WUPA-TV featuring Jobina Fortson-Evans as the station's first anchor. CBS ATLANTA SCREENGRAB

The very first CBS News Atlanta newscast at 6 p.m. went off without any obvious glitches Monday featuring all the basics of a newscast: hard news about Centers for Disease Control and Prevention workers coming back to the office after a shooting, a feature about roller skating, sports and weather in a tight 30-minute package. The very first CBS News Atlanta newscast at 6 p.m. went off without any obvious glitches Monday featuring all the basics of a newscast: hard news about Centers for Disease Control and Prevention workers coming back to the office after a shooting, a feature about roller skating, sports and weather in a tight 30-minute package. But visually, anchor Jobina Fortson-Evans, meteorologist Zoe Mintz and former 11Alive sports anchor Samuel Crenshaw stood in a virtual/augmented reality studio where the visuals surrounded them. There are no desks. The on-air broadcasters stand while the camera moves to provide dynamism.

CBS, which owns local stations in 17 markets such as New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, took over its own national programming on WUPA-TV after WANF relinquished its CBS affiliation last month and went independent. Atlanta’s new CBS station already airs programs like “The Price is Right,” “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “60 Minutes.” To build a newsroom from scratch, the station has hired 50 people in just five weeks. CBS, which owns local stations in 17 markets such as New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, took over its own national programming on WUPA-TV after WANF relinquished its CBS affiliation last month and went independent. Atlanta’s new CBS station already airs programs like “The Price is Right,” “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “60 Minutes.” To build a newsroom from scratch, the station has hired 50 people in just five weeks. Sam Crenshaw was an 11Alive sportscaster from 1998 to 2014 and more recently was a sports anchor at WUPA-TV when it was a CW affiliate. He is now the first sports anchor for CBS News Atlanta. CBS NEWS SCREENGRAB WUPA, which CBS has owned since 1994, was a UPN affiliate for 14 years, then became the Atlanta affiliate of the merged UPN/WB combo CW for about 15 years. In 2023, it went independent. CBS launching a news operation in 2025 is a bold choice as the broadcast industry faces falling viewership and declining ad dollars in the face of YouTube and streaming services. And CBS News Atlanta faces four existing local English language competitors: ABC affiliate and market leader Channel 2 Action News (WSB-TV), Fox 5 (WAGA-TV), NBC affiliate 11Alive (WXIA-TV) and the independent Atlanta News First (WANF-FM), which now runs more than 90 hours of local news a week. WUPA, which CBS has owned since 1994, was a UPN affiliate for 14 years, then became the Atlanta affiliate of the merged UPN/WB combo CW for about 15 years. In 2023, it went independent. CBS launching a news operation in 2025 is a bold choice as the broadcast industry faces falling viewership and declining ad dollars in the face of YouTube and streaming services. And CBS News Atlanta faces four existing local English language competitors: ABC affiliate and market leader Channel 2 Action News (WSB-TV), Fox 5 (WAGA-TV), NBC affiliate 11Alive (WXIA-TV) and the independent Atlanta News First (WANF-FM), which now runs more than 90 hours of local news a week. CBS has resources behind it to help it overcome those challenges, said Tom Canedo, president and general manager of CBS Atlanta, who previously ran the station when it was a CW affiliate.

“To succeed in the streaming world is something CBS News and stations have done a terrific job of,” Canedo said. “If there is a linear decline, we are ready to take it on.”

Zoe Mintz was the first meteorologist on the 6 p.m. newscast for CBS News Atlanta on Sept. 15, 2025. CBS NEWS ATLANTA SCREENGRAB CBS will have to build trust in a city where many viewers are already fiercely loyal to existing news operations. It starts with the foundation of who they’ve hired, Canedo said. which includes Georgia natives and reporters who have spent parts of their career in Atlanta. Two new reporters Daniel Wilkerson and Madeline Montgomery, for instance, previously worked at Atlanta News First. Crenshaw, the sports anchor, has been in Atlanta media for 27 years, including 11Alive. Anchor Fortson-Evans grew up in Tucker and was a host for a features show on ANF called “ATL Live.” Before introducing a feature on roller skating, she said “Here in the A, you all know, OK, hear me now, skating is life.” After Crenshaw reported on the Atlanta Dream angling for a sweep in the first round of the WNBA playoffs Tuesday, Fortson-Evans walked over to him and said, “The drought is over for the Dream. I need to shake out that Dream pullover in my closet and bring it to the 11 p.m. tomorrow.” After Crenshaw reported on the Atlanta Dream angling for a sweep in the first round of the WNBA playoffs Tuesday, Fortson-Evans walked over to him and said, “The drought is over for the Dream. I need to shake out that Dream pullover in my closet and bring it to the 11 p.m. tomorrow.”

CBS News Atlanta is the first fully augmented and virtual reality newsroom in the market. The immersive newsroom enables anchors and reporters to tell stories in a more compelling way through simulations and interactive storytelling, the station has said. CBS Atlanta news anchor Jobina Fortson-Evans and director Sam Snook during a newscast rehearsal in Atlanta on Friday, Sept., 5, 2025. ALEX SANZ/CBS NEWS ATLANTA The past few weeks have been a whirlwind, said Fortson-Evans in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution before her first newscast. Over the past couple of weeks, she and her colleagues have been doing mock newscasts to better familiarize themselves with the AR/VR technology. At first, working with the technology was disorienting, Fortson-Evans said, because she was standing in a room with a gigantic green screen and could only see what’s around her by looking separate TV screens. At first, working with the technology was disorienting, Fortson-Evans said, because she was standing in a room with a gigantic green screen and could only see what’s around her by looking separate TV screens. But once she got used to it, she said she realized she could potentially do much more than she could in a traditional studio with a constructed studio set.