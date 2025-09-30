A champion for Georgia’s hospitality industry is retiring

“When I came into it, we were barely alive as an association,” said Jim Sprouse, executive director of the Georgia Hotel & Lodging Association. “I was there when they really needed me, and now it’s time to grow beyond that.” Sprouse will retire Dec. 31. (Courtesy of GHLA)

Jim Sprouse will depart as executive director of the Georgia Hotel & Lodging Association at the end of the year. Chris Hardman, the association’s director of governmental affairs and membership, will succeed him, taking the reins Jan. 1.

The leader of Georgia’s hotel trade association, who spent decades rallying behind the scenes for the industry, will retire.

The Atlanta skyline is seen from the main bedroom of the presidential suite on the 28th floor in the newly remodeled top floor of the North Tower of the Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park. In 2024, more than 170 million visitors spent $45 billion at Georgia’s hotels, restaurants and other businesses. (Jason Getz/AJC)

GHLA, in an announcement, credited Sprouse with strengthening advocacy efforts at the state level, expanding member services and championing workforce development.

Tourism is the state’s second-largest economic contributor, officials say. In 2024, more than 170 million visitors spent $45 billion at Georgia’s hotels, restaurants and other businesses, Gov. Brian Kemp announced last week .

The GHLA serves as a voice for the industry, representing nearly 2,300 hotels. It lobbies at the state level and provides its members with economic forecasts and recognition events.

Chris Hardman will become executive director of the Georgia Hotel & Lodging Association, effective Jan. 1. (Courtesy of GHLA)

He also led the hotel industry through the COVID-19 pandemic , helping secure a $150 million federal grant to aid operators and employees.

Sprouse, 70, said in an interview he was proud of the growth of GHLA during his more than 20-year tenure.

“When I came into it, we were barely alive as an association,” he said. “I was there when they really needed me, and now it’s time to grow beyond that.”

His most treasured accomplishment, he said, was creating GHLA’s annual Stars of the Lodging Industry event, which honors hotel industry workers.

“That’s the most fun thing I get to do every year, where we recognize all of the great people in the hotels,” Sprouse said. “Everybody there is a winner. We do a big runway down the middle of the room, and they literally dance.”

Accolades poured in for Sprouse, who is often described as a quiet and humble leader by his friends and colleagues.