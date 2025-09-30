$50M stadium coming to west Georgia for a sport you might not expect

The first professional-grade cricket stadium in Georgia — and fourth in the United States — is headed southwest of Atlanta.

The founders of a cricket academy and professional team in New Jersey have acquired a 45-acre site next to Great Wolf Lodge in LaGrange from Selig Enterprises, according to a press release. The group has proposed building a 10,500-seat stadium regulated by the International Cricket Council, as well as a FIFA-regulated soccer field and a hotel.

The developer plans to break ground on the stadium this fall, with a completion date planned for the first quarter of 2027, according to the release. It will become the first privately owned cricket stadium in the U.S., with the other three being county or city-owned, the development group said.

