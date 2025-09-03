Business

$223M magnet manufacturing facility is headed for Columbus

In recent years, the U.S. has pumped hundreds of millions of dollars into boosting domestic production of critical minerals.
JS Link America will build a rare earth magnet manufacturing facility in Columbus by 2027, according to a news release from Gov. Brian Kemp. (Columbus Convention and Visitors Bureau)
7 minutes ago

The U.S. subsidiary of a Korean magnet manufacturer will invest $223 million into building its first U.S. facility in Columbus.

JS Link America will build a rare earth magnet manufacturing facility by 2027, according to a news release from Gov. Brian Kemp. The facility will create more than 520 jobs in Muscogee County.

In a statement, JS Link America’s CEO Jun Lee said the company plans to be a part of a value chain focused “entirely on Western nations to meet the growing demand for permanent magnets sourced from strategic allies such as Korea.”

Rare earth magnets are a type of permanent magnet, and permanent magnets are a critical component in a number of industries — such as automobiles, wind turbines, elevators and data centers. They’re used in electric vehicles, consumer electronics and defense systems. Global demand for strong rare earth permanent magnets is expected to more than double by 2035, according to metal and mineral research firm Adamas Intelligence.

China has long dominated rare earth magnet production. In recent years, the United States’ dependence on China has been viewed as a national security issue. Hundreds of millions of dollars have been pumped into building production facilities and supporting a domestic critical mineral and rare earth supply chain.

This dominance has given China leverage in trade talks with the U.S. After threats of escalating tariffs, President Donald Trump signed an executive order last month extending a trade truce between the two companies until Nov. 10.

Spanning 130,000 square feet, JS Link America’s Columbus facility will have an annual production capacity of 3,000 tons, equivalent to hundreds of millions of magnets annually.

In the statement, Lee said Georgia’s economic development team, Georgia Power and leaders in Columbus welcomed JS Link with a “pro-business approach.” Engineering programs at Georgia’s universities also proved attractive to the company.

JS Link will hire for engineering, production, construction, administrative and management roles, according to the release.

