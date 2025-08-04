Business New solar program helps Georgians slash their power bills — for free Georgia BRIGHT ‘Solar for All’ program will offer 450 homes a no-cost solar system in its initial phase. Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Workers with Custom Solar Solutions install solar panels on the roof of the Adler family home, Thursday, July 17, 2025, in Atlanta's North Druid Hills neighborhood. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

But despite the gathering clouds, leaders from across the state came together Monday in Atlanta to launch a program they say will allow lower-income homeowners to put solar panels on their roof, slash their power bills and do it all at no cost. Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Savannah Mayor Van Johnson speaks at a press event at Trees Atlanta in Atlanta for the launch of initiatives using funding from the federal Solar for All program on Monday, August 4, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Starting Monday and continuing through Sept. 7, eligible homeowners can apply for a spot in the Georgia BRIGHT “Solar for All” program. The initiative is funded by a $156 million federal grant awarded in 2024 by the Environmental Protection Agency, part of a $7 billion set of funds distributed under former President Joe Biden to extend solar’s reach around the country. Georgia BRIGHT is spearheaded by the nonprofit Capital Good Fund, in partnership with the cities of Atlanta, Savannah and Decatur, plus dozens of nonprofits and businesses. The program is open to anyone in Georgia who:

Owns their home

Has a roof or yard that receives lots of sun

Earns less than 80% of the area median income, based on the county and household size

Is no more than 60 days behind on their mortgage, is not at risk of losing their home, and is not in active bankruptcy

During the initial application period, Georgia BRIGHT says it expects to pick roughly 450 homeowners through a randomized drawing to participate. A second drawing for another 450 homes will be held next spring. For a home that receives ample sun, solar panels can dramatically reduce electricity bills. But the systems are not cheap and often cost well over $10,000. That puts solar out of reach for many low-income homeowners. Georgia BRIGHT wants to change that. Homes that are selected will receive a residential solar system for free through a fully prepaid lease. Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com “It is a program for all Georgians,” says Alica Brown, director of Georgia BRIGHT, at the launch of the federal Solar for All program on Monday, August 4, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Alicia Brown, Georgia BRIGHT’s director, said the program “is exactly like it sounds.

“This isn’t just a program for big cities or just people in the know,” Brown said. “It is a program for all Georgians.” Registered installers will work with homeowners who are selected to determine the proper-size system for their home. Exact savings will vary, but the program says most participants can expect to see their monthly power bills shrink by 50% to 70%. Christine DiFeliciantonio had solar panels and a battery storage system installed at her Columbus-area home during the pilot phase of the program. She said she recently received her power bill for July and it was under $20, down about 86% from last year. Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Columbus resident and Solar for All participant Christine DiFeliciantonio said her July power bill was under $20, after solar panels were installed at her house through this program. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) DiFeliciantonio said she enjoys the savings, but knowing most of her home’s energy needs are being met by the sun’s rays also gives her peace of mind.