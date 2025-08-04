New solar program helps Georgians slash their power bills — for free

But despite the gathering clouds, leaders from across the state came together Monday in Atlanta to launch a program they say will allow lower-income homeowners to put solar panels on their roof, slash their power bills and do it all at no cost.
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson speaks at a press event at Trees Atlanta in Atlanta for the launch of initiatives using funding from the federal Solar for All program on Monday, August 4, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Starting Monday and continuing through Sept. 7, eligible homeowners can apply for a spot in the Georgia BRIGHT “Solar for All” program. The initiative is funded by a $156 million federal grant awarded in 2024 by the Environmental Protection Agency, part of a $7 billion set of funds distributed under former President Joe Biden to extend solar’s reach around the country. Georgia BRIGHT is spearheaded by the nonprofit Capital Good Fund, in partnership with the cities of Atlanta, Savannah and Decatur, plus dozens of nonprofits and businesses.
Is no more than 60 days behind on their mortgage, is not at risk of losing their home, and is not in active bankruptcy
During the initial application period, Georgia BRIGHT says it expects to pick roughly 450 homeowners through a randomized drawing to participate. A second drawing for another 450 homes will be held next spring.
For a home that receives ample sun, solar panels can dramatically reduce electricity bills. But the systems are not cheap and often cost well over $10,000. That puts solar out of reach for many low-income homeowners.
Georgia BRIGHT wants to change that. Homes that are selected will receive a residential solar system for free through a fully prepaid lease.
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
“It is a program for all Georgians,” says Alica Brown, director of Georgia BRIGHT, at the launch of the federal Solar for All program on Monday, August 4, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Alicia Brown, Georgia BRIGHT’s director, said the program “is exactly like it sounds.
“This isn’t just a program for big cities or just people in the know,” Brown said. “It is a program for all Georgians.”
Registered installers will work with homeowners who are selected to determine the proper-size system for their home. Exact savings will vary, but the program says most participants can expect to see their monthly power bills shrink by 50% to 70%.
Christine DiFeliciantonio had solar panels and a battery storage system installed at her Columbus-area home during the pilot phase of the program. She said she recently received her power bill for July and it was under $20, down about 86% from last year.
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Columbus resident and Solar for All participant Christine DiFeliciantonio said her July power bill was under $20, after solar panels were installed at her house through this program. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
DiFeliciantonio said she enjoys the savings, but knowing most of her home’s energy needs are being met by the sun’s rays also gives her peace of mind.
“I’m really excited about that because it aligns with my faith and it brings joy to my life,” DiFeliciantonio said.
In the coming months, Georgia BRIGHT said it plans to open new opportunities for more Georgians to access solar benefits, including programs for renters, commercial properties and others.
Drew Kann is a reporter at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering climate change and environmental issues. His passion is for stories that capture how humans are responding to a changing environment. He is a proud graduate of the University of Georgia and Northwestern University, and prior to joining the AJC, he held various roles at CNN.
Drew Kann is a reporter at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering climate change and environmental issues. His passion is for stories that capture how humans are responding to a changing environment. He is a proud graduate of the University of Georgia and Northwestern University, and prior to joining the AJC, he held various roles at CNN.