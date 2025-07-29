UPS reports declines in quarterly revenue, profit as business shrinks
Trade volatility is also causing challenges for the shipping giant.
Credit: UPS
UPS reported $1.28 billion in net income for the second quarter, down nearly 9% from $1.4 billion a year ago. The Sandy Springs-based shipping giant saw a decline in quarterly package volumes, which it partially offset with higher shipping rates. (Courtesy of UPS)
UPS CEO Carol Tomé said the company is operating in “what continues to be a dynamic and evolving trade environment” and said the results reflect “the complexity of the landscape and the strength of our execution.”
The company earlier this year announced a more than 50% cutback in volume it moves for Amazon — which Tomé said is the largest customer for UPS, but “not our most profitable customer.”
UPS saw a decline in quarterly package volumes, which it partially offset with higher shipping rates.