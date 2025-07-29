Business UPS reports declines in quarterly revenue, profit as business shrinks Trade volatility is also causing challenges for the shipping giant. Credit: UPS UPS reported $1.28 billion in net income for the second quarter, down nearly 9% from $1.4 billion a year ago. The Sandy Springs-based shipping giant saw a decline in quarterly package volumes, which it partially offset with higher shipping rates. (Courtesy of UPS)

Sandy Springs-based UPS saw its second quarter revenue and profit decline compared with a year ago as it faces trade volatility and decreased U.S. shipping volumes. The shipping giant reported $1.28 billion in net income for the second quarter, down nearly 9% from $1.4 billion a year ago.

Its quarterly revenue was $21.2 billion, nearly 3% from $21.8 billion a year earlier. Explore UPS relocates 500 employees to vacate office near Sandy Springs HQ UPS CEO Carol Tomé said the company is operating in “what continues to be a dynamic and evolving trade environment” and said the results reflect “the complexity of the landscape and the strength of our execution.” The company earlier this year announced a more than 50% cutback in volume it moves for Amazon — which Tomé said is the largest customer for UPS, but “not our most profitable customer.” UPS saw a decline in quarterly package volumes, which it partially offset with higher shipping rates.

Explore Amid UPS struggles, shipper makes first-ever plans to offer buyouts to drivers The company also saw a decline in revenue in its supply chain business, after selling its Coyote Logistics freight brokerage unit last year.

UPS declined to forecast its future revenue and operating profit, citing “macro-economic uncertainty.” Earlier this year, UPS said it would cut 20,000 jobs and close 10% of its buildings amid a cutback in its deliveries for Amazon and a larger push to make the network more “efficient.” Explore UPS announces major cutback in Amazon relationship It expects to reduce expenses by $3.5 billion this year, and has closed 74 leased and owned buildings so far. The company also cut 12,000 management roles last year. Earlier this month, UPS announced it would offer voluntary buyouts to all of its full-time drivers for the first time in its history. The shipping giant said it was navigating “an unprecedented business landscape” and a massive network reconfiguration.