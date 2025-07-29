PGA Tour Superstore takes swing on new CEO with past ties to Arthur Blank

The chief executive at retail beverage chain Total Wine & More is trading vineyards for the links, becoming the next CEO of Roswell-based PGA Tour Superstore.
Troy Rice was announced Tuesday as the new CEO of the fast-growing golf retailer. His appointment follows a national search that began in April upon the retirement announcement of longtime CEO Dick Sullivan. Rice will begin his new role Sept. 2.
PGA Tour Superstore is a chain of golf equipment and apparel stores owned by AMB Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United and helmed by Arthur Blank. Rice will report directly to Blank, much as Sullivan did during his 15-year career at PGA Tour Superstore.
“We are excited to welcome him into our family of businesses and are confident we’ll continue to ascend under his leadership and on the foundation of our values,” Blank said in a news release. “I look forward to all we will accomplish together in the years ahead.”
Credit: Courtesy of PGA Tour Superstore
PGA Tour Superstore — which has stores around the U.S., including in Kennesaw, Lawrenceville and Roswell — announced in May it will open a location in Buckhead. (Courtesy of PGA Tour Superstore)
Rice, a Kennesaw State University graduate, began his career working for 16 years at Home-Depot, the Atlanta-based home improvement store co-founded by Blank. Rice also held executive positions at Toys “R” Us and Office Depot — overseeing the latter’s merger with OfficeMax.
He was hired by Total Wine & More in 2017, rising to CEO three years ago. During his tenure as chief executive, annual sales grew to $6 billion from $2.5 billion — an 140% increase.
“I look forward to working with Arthur and the team to fulfill his vision for creating long lasting relationships with our customers and partners while continuing to grow the business,” Rice said in the release. “To work with Arthur again, who is a true visionary in the retail business, is a dream come true for me, and I am especially proud to join an organization that lives and breathes its values like PGA Tour Superstore.”
Credit: Courtesy PGA TOUR Superstore / Phil Oliphant
PGA Tour Superstore has more than 75 stores in operation and several more expected to open by 2026. (Courtesy of Phil Oliphant/PGA Tour Superstore)
Blank purchased the brand in 2010, prompting a period of rapid growth for the company under Sullivan’s leadership. The company expanded from 10 stores to more than 75 locations, with several more stores expected to open by the end of next year.
Global search firm Russell Reynolds Associates led the search for Sullivan’s successor. Sullivan will also remain as executive chairman going forward.
Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.
Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.