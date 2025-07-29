Business PGA Tour Superstore takes swing on new CEO with past ties to Arthur Blank After starting his career at Home Depot, Troy Rice will return to another Blank-led company — this time as chief executive. Credit: Courtesy PGA Tour Superstore Troy Rice has been selected as the next CEO of Roswell-based national golf retail chain PGA Tour Superstore. Rice will begin his new role Sept. 2. (Courtesy of PGA Tour Superstore)

The chief executive at retail beverage chain Total Wine & More is trading vineyards for the links, becoming the next CEO of Roswell-based PGA Tour Superstore. Troy Rice was announced Tuesday as the new CEO of the fast-growing golf retailer. His appointment follows a national search that began in April upon the retirement announcement of longtime CEO Dick Sullivan. Rice will begin his new role Sept. 2.

Explore PGA Tour Superstore tees up intown return with new Buckhead location PGA Tour Superstore is a chain of golf equipment and apparel stores owned by AMB Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United and helmed by Arthur Blank. Rice will report directly to Blank, much as Sullivan did during his 15-year career at PGA Tour Superstore. “We are excited to welcome him into our family of businesses and are confident we’ll continue to ascend under his leadership and on the foundation of our values,” Blank said in a news release. “I look forward to all we will accomplish together in the years ahead.” Credit: Courtesy of PGA Tour Superstore PGA Tour Superstore — which has stores around the U.S., including in Kennesaw, Lawrenceville and Roswell — announced in May it will open a location in Buckhead. (Courtesy of PGA Tour Superstore) Rice, a Kennesaw State University graduate, began his career working for 16 years at Home-Depot, the Atlanta-based home improvement store co-founded by Blank. Rice also held executive positions at Toys “R” Us and Office Depot — overseeing the latter’s merger with OfficeMax.

He was hired by Total Wine & More in 2017, rising to CEO three years ago. During his tenure as chief executive, annual sales grew to $6 billion from $2.5 billion — an 140% increase.