Business 'He was a dreamer': Atlanta and national leaders remember Tom Cousins Tributes pour in for the founder of Cousins Properties and leader of many civic causes.

The death of storied developer and philanthropist Tom Cousins on Tuesday prompted an outpouring from billionaires, politicians and other civic leaders. Cousins, who was 93, is known for his development firm Cousins Properties and is revered for his work revitalizing the East Lake neighborhood, expanding professional sports in Atlanta and founding several nonprofits.

Here is what some of them had to say: Warren Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and co-founder of Purpose Built Communities: “He really cared about Atlanta enormously. He cared about people wherever he was who weren’t getting a fair shake in life. He was an astounding man.” Taylor Glover, co-chairman of Turner Enterprises, former chairman of Cousins Properties: “I feel a great loss. Tom and I shared a passion for business, hunting, fishing and golf, and I considered him a best friend. I also knew he was brilliant, compassionate and kind in every way.” Larry Gellerstedt III, former CEO of Cousins Properties: “He was a dreamer because he saw these things that others couldn’t see. It takes a lot of drive and persistence to accomplish those things.”

Greg Giornelli, son-in-law of Tom Cousins, chairman of the Purpose Built Communities board of directors: “If you asked him how he wanted to be defined: (It was for) his marriage, his family, his faith, his friendships and whatever impact he had by dedicating his resources to the service of others.”

Katie Kirkpatrick, president and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber: “Tom’s transformative efforts have left an indelible mark on our region. His contributions to the iconic 191 Peachtree Tower, which we are proud to call home, and his unwavering dedication to revitalizing neighborhoods like East Lake, demonstrate his passion for uplifting communities.” Explore Tom Cousins, joyful developer who shaped lives and Atlanta’s skyline, dies Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens: “A man of deep faith who loved his family, his legacy will live on as a guidepost for what leadership can and should be in Atlanta.” Former U.S. Sen. Sam Nunn: “Tom Cousins was one of the best humans I have ever known. ... He saw the vast untapped potential of all of our citizens and led the way with commitment, passion and spirit to provide an opportunity for all.” Egbert Perry, chairman and CEO of the Integral Group: “His contributions to Atlanta’s growth are widely known, but his legacy also reflects a willingness to embrace new ideas and use his platform to advance them.” Tim Denning, president and CEO of Georgia Research Alliance: “Tom saw the potential in two big ideas — bringing great scientific talent to Georgia’s universities and getting the universities to work with each other. Those two ideas are the original engines of GRA, and they continue to drive systemic impact for Georgia.”