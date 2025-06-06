Where Can I Find It
Where can I find it: old lock replacement, fur repair, Tayto chips

By Sabine Morrow – For the AJC
30 minutes ago

Q: I have an old door from 1937, and the lock and handle have just disintegrated. I need someone who works on old locks and can install new hardware. Thank you so much. — Candy Howland, Pine Lake

A: Candy, as you probably already know, replacing a vintage lock on an old door with a new model is not that simple. The openings aren’t going to match, and you’ll have to fill in or cover some of the old spaces.

If you want to replicate your current lock, consider Architectural Accents, 2711 Piedmont Road, Atlanta, 404-266-8700. The company keeps a huge inventory of locks and parts, so, according to the person I spoke with, it’s possible one of their experts could repair, rebuild or replace your lock with existing pieces.

However, Architectural Accents doesn’t do any onsite work, so you’d have to either replace the lock yourself or get a locksmith to do it for you. And that’s where Downs Locksmith & Security, 520 S. Main St., Alpharetta, 404-873-2515, comes into the picture. The company has been in business in the Atlanta area for more than 100 years. If you email Downs photos of your door and lock, the locksmiths could get an idea of what you need. Email photos to dispatch@downsatl.com.

Q: I am having trouble finding a furrier. Actually, there are a couple of us with furs that need some repairs, and we were looking to see if you might be able to help us. Thank you. — Tamara Kasbo, Peachtree City

A: Check out Henig Furs on the second level at Phipps Plaza, 404-841-8085. The furrier offers various services, including repairs. Go to henigfurs.com for more information.

Q: Where can I find Tayto brand potato chips in town? I’m specifically looking for the beef-and-onion flavored chips. Thanks. — Brian K., email

Tayto crisps are available locally in several flavors, including beef-and-onion, smoky bacon and cheese-and-onion.

A: Head for Taste of Britain, 73 S. Peachtree St., Norcross, 770-242-8585. You’ll find a variety of Tayto crisps in several flavors. Each 32-gram bag costs $1.75.

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.

Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2001.

