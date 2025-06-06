Where can I find it: old lock replacement, fur repair, Tayto chips

However, Architectural Accents doesn’t do any onsite work, so you’d have to either replace the lock yourself or get a locksmith to do it for you. And that’s where Downs Locksmith & Security, 520 S. Main St., Alpharetta, 404-873-2515, comes into the picture. The company has been in business in the Atlanta area for more than 100 years. If you email Downs photos of your door and lock, the locksmiths could get an idea of what you need. Email photos to dispatch@downsatl.com.

Q: I am having trouble finding a furrier. Actually, there are a couple of us with furs that need some repairs, and we were looking to see if you might be able to help us. Thank you. — Tamara Kasbo, Peachtree City

A: Check out Henig Furs on the second level at Phipps Plaza, 404-841-8085. The furrier offers various services, including repairs. Go to henigfurs.com for more information.

Q: Where can I find Tayto brand potato chips in town? I’m specifically looking for the beef-and-onion flavored chips. Thanks. — Brian K., email

A: Head for Taste of Britain, 73 S. Peachtree St., Norcross, 770-242-8585. You’ll find a variety of Tayto crisps in several flavors. Each 32-gram bag costs $1.75.

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.

Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2001.