A Cobb County stone product manufacturer will pay $120,000 in penalties after being cited by the U.S. Department of Labor for alleged workplace safety violations related to noise and exposure to crystalline silica dust.
Marietta-based Art Stone-Granite & Marble Inc. failed to implement hearing conservation and respiratory protection programs, according to the Labor Department news release.
The DOL’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited the company for 15 violations for not providing workplace protections for employees exposed to hazards like silica dust and occupation-related noise. The citations note instances in October and November 2024 as the dates of the violations. The official citation was issued on March 19, 2025.
Art Stone-Granite & Marble did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
Thirteen of the violations were labeled serious, and two were repeat violations.
The proposed penalty for all but one of the serious violations was $11,585, and one had no monetary penalty attached. The two repeat violations each came with a proposed penalty of $23,170. The total summed up to $185,360. However, as part of an “informal settlement agreement” reached April 16, the company will pay a reduced sum of $120,000, DOL said.
According to a DOL representative, in addition to the fines, Art Stone-Granite & Marble will “take action to correct the hazardous conditions” and implement steps to prevent recurrence of the issue.
Crystalline silica is a mineral commonly found in real and artificial stone and sand. When these materials are cut, ground or drilled in to, small, breathable particles can travel into the lungs. Exposure is associated with increased risk for serious silica-related diseases, including silicosis, lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and kidney disease, according to an OSHA fact sheet.
OSHA puts an emphasis on reducing worker exposure to respirable crystalline silica, especially in general industry, maritime and construction — industries expected to have the highest exposure. OSHA standards name a limit for acceptable exposure in an eight-hour day and require companies to offer training, respirators and medical exams to limit and track exposure.
