Business
Business

OSHA fines Cobb stone business $120K for failing to protect workers

U.S. Department of Labor cites Art Stone-Granite & Marble for alleged workplace safety violations.
U.S. Department of Labor cited Art Stone-Granite & Marble for 15 alleged workplace safety violations. (File/AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

U.S. Department of Labor cited Art Stone-Granite & Marble for 15 alleged workplace safety violations. (File/AP)
By Allison Mawn
30 minutes ago

A Cobb County stone product manufacturer will pay $120,000 in penalties after being cited by the U.S. Department of Labor for alleged workplace safety violations related to noise and exposure to crystalline silica dust.

Marietta-based Art Stone-Granite & Marble Inc. failed to implement hearing conservation and respiratory protection programs, according to the Labor Department news release.

The DOL’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited the company for 15 violations for not providing workplace protections for employees exposed to hazards like silica dust and occupation-related noise. The citations note instances in October and November 2024 as the dates of the violations. The official citation was issued on March 19, 2025.

Art Stone-Granite & Marble did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Thirteen of the violations were labeled serious, and two were repeat violations.

The proposed penalty for all but one of the serious violations was $11,585, and one had no monetary penalty attached. The two repeat violations each came with a proposed penalty of $23,170. The total summed up to $185,360. However, as part of an “informal settlement agreement” reached April 16, the company will pay a reduced sum of $120,000, DOL said.

According to a DOL representative, in addition to the fines, Art Stone-Granite & Marble will “take action to correct the hazardous conditions” and implement steps to prevent recurrence of the issue.

Crystalline silica is a mineral commonly found in real and artificial stone and sand. When these materials are cut, ground or drilled in to, small, breathable particles can travel into the lungs. Exposure is associated with increased risk for serious silica-related diseases, including silicosis, lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and kidney disease, according to an OSHA fact sheet.

OSHA puts an emphasis on reducing worker exposure to respirable crystalline silica, especially in general industry, maritime and construction — industries expected to have the highest exposure. OSHA standards name a limit for acceptable exposure in an eight-hour day and require companies to offer training, respirators and medical exams to limit and track exposure.

About the Author

Allison Mawn joined the Atlanta Journal-Constitution as an intern for the business desk for summer 2025. She graduated from the University of Georgia with degrees in journalism and economics, and will return for a master's. Mawn has prior experience at The Red & Black and 11Alive, as well as in breaking news, local news, editing and digital media.

Follow Allison Mawn on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Smoke billowed from a fire at the BioLab facility in Conyers in September 2024. (Ben Gray/AJC)

Credit: AP

BioLab fire: Warehouse stored 14M pounds of chemicals, feds say

BioLab was storing nearly 14 million pounds of reactive chemicals in a warehouse when fires ignited, more than twice what it told officials in 2019 its average would be.

Trump administration reverses planned closures of 3 dozen US mine safety offices

Douglas County gives all clear after ‘explosive threat’ prompts evacuation

Officials are warning people to avoid a rural portion of Wilson Road, where a tractor-trailer carrying ‘blasting agents’ tipped over.

9m ago

The Latest

“By doing the tariffs the way they’ve been done, there’s a brand that’s been damaged, and that brand is called the United States of America,” said World Micro President and CEO Dan Ellsworth, an aerospace supplier. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia businesses whipsawed by tariff court rulings

Trump DOT settlement would end minority contracting requirement

Route cuts force some Southwest loyalists in Atlanta to look elsewhere

Featured

Savannah Chrisley, daughter of former reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, speaks outside the Federal Prison Camp on May 28, 2025, in Pensacola, Fla. President Donald Trump pardoned Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were found guilty of defrauding banks out of $36 million and hiding millions in earnings to avoid paying taxes. (Dan Anderson/AP)

Credit: Dan Anderson/AP

Trump’s pardons may backfire, former federal prosecutors warn

The president's actions could erode faith in the justice system and deter federal investigators and prosecutors, Atlanta attorneys say.

Georgia student places t-h-i-r-d in Scripps National Spelling Bee

Georgia fifth grader Sarv Dharavane placed third in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, the youngest participant to make the final round.

South Georgia mayor among those arrested, indicted for election interference

Prosecutors say Owens and the 2 election officials improperly blocked voters from casting ballots in a special election. Polling places were locked the morning of the vote.