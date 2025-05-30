Art Stone-Granite & Marble did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Thirteen of the violations were labeled serious, and two were repeat violations.

The proposed penalty for all but one of the serious violations was $11,585, and one had no monetary penalty attached. The two repeat violations each came with a proposed penalty of $23,170. The total summed up to $185,360. However, as part of an “informal settlement agreement” reached April 16, the company will pay a reduced sum of $120,000, DOL said.

According to a DOL representative, in addition to the fines, Art Stone-Granite & Marble will “take action to correct the hazardous conditions” and implement steps to prevent recurrence of the issue.

Crystalline silica is a mineral commonly found in real and artificial stone and sand. When these materials are cut, ground or drilled in to, small, breathable particles can travel into the lungs. Exposure is associated with increased risk for serious silica-related diseases, including silicosis, lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and kidney disease, according to an OSHA fact sheet.

OSHA puts an emphasis on reducing worker exposure to respirable crystalline silica, especially in general industry, maritime and construction — industries expected to have the highest exposure. OSHA standards name a limit for acceptable exposure in an eight-hour day and require companies to offer training, respirators and medical exams to limit and track exposure.